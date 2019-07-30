Santa Fe City Manager Erik Litzenberg is resigning 13 months after taking the job on a full-time basis,.
Litzenberg, who had been fire chief since 2013, served as interim city manager for a few months last year before Mayor Alan Webber promoted him to the post full-time in late June 2018.
Litzenberg succeeded Brian Snyder, who was ousted for his role in quietly authorizing pay raises for select employees in violation of city policy on the eve of Webber’s inauguration.
Litzenberg’s appointment last year came after a nationwide search.
His starting salary as the full-time city manager was $155,000 a year — more than Snyder had been making. Litzenberg received a raise this month that would have lifted his annual salary to $170,000.
“In the end, our best choice to help lead our city forward was right here at home,” Webber said at the time.