Santa Fe City Manager Erik Litzenberg is calling it quits.
Thirteen months after taking the job on a full-time basis, the former fire chief announced Tuesday that he is resigning.
“This is really for personal reasons — some are very personal and some are professionally personal,” Litzenberg said during a hastily called news conference at City Hall with Mayor Alan Webber sitting by his side.
No date has been set for Litzenberg’s departure from the $170,000-a-year position as the top administrator under the city’s full-time mayor, who praised Litzenberg for his service.
“We’re hoping to start a search for who is going to replace me,” the city manager said, “and I’m eager to help the mayor do that, and I’m hoping to be able to stay through a transition into whomever this might be. We have not yet established the date that I will depart from the city. But we’re eager to announce it so that we can really actively start the search for who’s going to be the next city manager.”
In explaining his reasons for resigning, Litzenberg, 47, who is married with two young children, said “I don’t want to continue to watch my kids grow up and my family evolve without being more part of it than I have been in the last year and a half. So whatever I choose to do after this, it will certainly involve more family time and more time being part of my kids growing up.”
Litzenberg, who also has three adult stepchildren, said the “professional personal part” is that he misses the fire service, which he “loved every second.”
“When I engage in things related to fire and [emergency medical services], I feel myself light up, and I feel myself get excited and enthused and lean into everything I’m doing,” he said. “It’s not that I haven’t been excited about the last year and a half of working with this mayor. But I am certain that there is somebody, or a group of people, who are as enthusiastic about the city manager role as I was about my previous roles, and I think the city deserves somebody who’s got that enthusiasm and is leaning in the same way.”
Litzenberg revealed he has had discussions about taking the job of Santa Fe County fire chief, which opened up earlier this year after David Sperling announced he was stepping down following a 34-year career.
“It is not a job that I have been offered or officially accepted,” Litzenberg said. “I’d consider that among many other things.”
Litzenberg said his looming departure had nothing to do with Webber. “I think it’s probably easy to jump to the conclusion that there’s some sort of rift,” he said. “There actually is not. This has been a phenomenal opportunity.”
Webber said he was “enormously grateful” to Litzenberg for taking the job of city manager. When he first stepped into the role on an interim basis, Litzenberg “began by saying he had no interest in being city manager, and he would do it as a very short-term favor to me,” the mayor said.
“Unlike many people who I think seek this job for one reason or another, Erik very much in character found that the job came to him,” Webber said. “The city has been enormously well served by his time. I couldn’t ask for a better sidekick in this work. He is a man of integrity and character and purpose and good humor.”
In an interview last year, Litzenberg told The New Mexican he was initially reluctant to accept Webber’s job offer.
“I thought maybe I should say no,” Litzenberg said at the time. “None of it had anything to do with the mayor or the team that had been put together or was being put together. … It had everything to do with getting out of a comfort zone.”
City Councilor Signe Lindell said the job of city manager “takes a very sizable skill set” and that Litzenberg’s “spirit of cooperation” served Santa Fe well. Lindell said Litzenberg led the city through “some tough projects,” including the rollout of a new technology modernization project and implementing the recommendations of a scathing 2017 external audit of the city’s finances, commonly known as the McHard report.
“I think being the city manager at the city of Santa Fe is probably the hardest job in all of Santa Fe,” she said. “That job is never done, and it really is a 24/7 job.”
Litzenberg, who had been fire chief since 2013, served as interim city manager for a few months last year before Webber promoted him to the post full-time in late June 2018.
Litzenberg succeeded Brian Snyder, who was ousted for his role in quietly authorizing pay raises for select employees in violation of city policy on the eve of Webber’s inauguration.
Litzenberg said he and the mayor came up with a list of goals they wanted to accomplish when he took the job last year, including managing the transition to a full-time mayor and forming an executive team to lead the city into the future.
“We’ve done that, and I’m really confident with the department directors who we’ve got in place,” he said. “It’s a pretty phenomenal team who are doing amazing things, day in and day out.”
Litzenberg’s appointment last year came after a nationwide search. “In the end, our best choice to help lead our city forward was right here at home,” Webber said at the time.
His starting salary as the full-time city manager was $155,000 a year — more than Snyder had been making. Litzenberg received a raise this month that lifted his annual salary to $170,000.
Webber said the assertion that city managers in Santa Fe are “vastly overpaid and underworked” is an urban legend.
“If that were the truth, Erik would stick to this job like glue because you get all this money, and it’s an easy job,” the mayor said. “It’s not overpaid, and Erik has never done it for the money.”
Webber said he and Litzenberg started talking about Litzenberg’s desire to move on about three weeks ago.
“I was very sad and …” Webber, a self-described emotional person, said before taking a long pause.
“We’re not just colleagues, we’re friends,” Webber said after composing himself.
“I could understand why it would be great for Erik to do this because it makes total sense in his life,” the mayor added. “For me, it’s a personal loss and a professional loss.”
