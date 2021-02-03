January was not good for the city of Santa Fe's payroll department, but it was been even worse for hundreds of city employees.
City officials confirmed this week two compounding issues involving payroll: errors in W-2 forms sent to workers and a tax-withholding snafu stretching back to the first pay period of the year.
According to an email sent to city employees Wednesday, the W-2 tax documents, issued Jan. 29, incorrectly listed the city's employer identification number for the state as "1" in Box 15.
A more egregious error involved benefit deductions.
According to the email, workers' deductions for medical, vision and dental care, as well as other benefits, were not marked as exempt from federal taxes.
Payroll supervisor Melissa Garcia wrote in the email that corrected W-2s would be mailed to employees Friday and refunds would be issued for employees who no longer work with the city.
Employees still on the payroll will have the refund credited on their next check, according to the email.
Ultimately, 963 of about 1,500 current and former city workers were affected by the errors.
Gil Martinez, vice president of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said in an interview Wednesday he's concerned some people might have already filed their federal income tax returns after receiving their incorrect W-2s.
However, the IRS has announced it won't start accepting tax returns until Feb. 12.
"There is the possibility that a lot of people are so desperate for money right now, they were already going to file their taxes to get their refund," Martinez said. "I know I was almost ready to do mine."
"They may not think it's a big deal, but delaying people's W-2s that they are expecting refunds for, that is a big deal," he added.
The city placed blame on its Human Capital Management system, which it launched in April. The system also was blamed for a problem with the Jan. 1 payroll that caused excess federal taxes to be pulled from 731 out of about 1,300 employees' paychecks.
To remedy the situation, the city issued additional checks and direct deposits, but some employees reported their second round of deposits and checks were fraught with problems, including a bank's rejection of some of them.
City spokesman Dave Herndon confirmed the "technical error" in a Tuesday email.
The tax table configuration was "fixed, tested and took effect during the next payroll processing," he added.
Herndon also wrote that the system did not provide Wells Fargo with the data it needed to authorize payment of the second round of checks, and Wells Fargo did not notify the city of the technical issue. Instead, the bank followed the city's fraud prevention procedures and refused to cash the paper checks, Herndon wrote.
"An internal review is underway to identify the scope of the potential issues with bounced checks and how many employees were actually impacted," he wrote, adding the city will reimburse employees for the fees.
"System bugs often arise during such complex institutional implementations," Herndon wrote. "The glitches that arose are fixable and the solutions ultimately will produce a much faster and better HR system that ensures employees are made whole and paid accurately."
Martinez said the city has had little communication with the union about what happened with the January payroll run. He called the situation "truly frustrating."
"The union should be in the middle of all this," Martinez said. "But they don't talk to us."
Martinez said it's not the first payroll debacle the city has faced. Some employees have had to deal with miscalculations of accruals of sick leave and vacation time, as well as problems with uniform allowances, he said.
He also noted a glitch in March in which some city employees were paid twice.
The deposits were immediately removed from their accounts, a city spokeswoman said at the time.
