The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt an ordinance amending several sections of the city code to make it possible for councilors to hire and fire staff.
Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal sponsored the measure, which calls for councilors to have authority over such city employees instead of the city manager.
Funding for any council staff positions would need to be included in the city budget for the coming fiscal year in order for the jobs to be filled.
Romero-Wirth said approval of the measure doesn’t mean “tomorrow we’re all going to have assistants.”
“Basically this bill gets rid of obstacles in our ordinances that prevent us, at the moment, from hiring staff,” she said. “We’re just getting rid of roadblocks in our ordinances to be able to do this.”
It is not unusual for councilors to employ assistants in city governments, Romero-Wirth said.
“Who we’re going to hire and what kinds of skills we need — that’s going to be part of a budget process,” she added.
Councilor Signe Lindell expressed concerns about removing such employees from the city manager’s oversight.
“We need to be in control of the people who we feel that we need to do the work that we do,” Romero-Wirth said in defense of the provision.
Villarreal and Cassutt each spoke in support of adopting the measure.
“Since I’ve been on council, the volume of emails, constituent needs and the need to actually go out into the community has greatly increased,” Villarreal said. “It’s not just administrative; it’s a whole other level, as we’re growing as a city.”
Cassutt said there would be a benefit to the community to have a “well-staffed government,” which would increase councilors’ capacity to research programs and legislation.
“This is for our constituents,” she said. “This is a busy job. I think it’s important that we invest in our governments and I see this as a part of that.”
The lone member of the public to comment on the ordinance was resident Stefanie Beninato, who cited many experiences in which she said she was ignored by city employees.
“I, for one, am not interested in more bureaucracy at City Hall,” Beninato said. “Feeling unheard is too common at City Hall. We get emails about great news, but nothing actually gets done.”