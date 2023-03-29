The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt an ordinance amending several sections of the city code to make it possible for councilors to hire and fire staff.

Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal sponsored the measure, which calls for councilors to have authority over such city employees instead of the city manager.

Funding for any council staff positions would need to be included in the city budget for the coming fiscal year in order for the jobs to be filled.