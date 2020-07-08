Think you were the only one bothered by the noisy display of illegal fireworks on recent nights?
Many city councilors also expressed concern about the fiery blasts, which rattled pets, disrupted sleep and provided a reminder that some folks are just dead set on celebrating Independence Day, even if government officials say, "No!"
Like other municipalities around the country, city officials canceled the official fireworks display over concerns of spreading the novel coronavirus via large gatherings — not to mention the potential for starting a fire.
But personal fireworks displays went off all the same in Santa Fe, annoying several city councilors who spoke about the issue during Wednesday's council meeting.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal said the "madness" got "out of control" and asked what more the city could do to crack down on the problem.
"It affects us all … and not just because of the potential for fire," she said. "It was bad. It was just really bad."
Councilor Signe Lindell asked if the city could provide a list of citations related to fireworks violations.
"This is very traumatizing for people," she said, stressing that both animals and military veterans could be negatively impacted by the loud noises. "We have to find a way to do better with this. It was pretty constant."
She and other council members said the private-turned-public displays went on long beyond the Fourth of July.
"It went on for a minimum of four nights," Lindell said.
Santa Fe County fire officials said they investigated seven fires that were likely started by fireworks over the Independence Day weekend. And Santa Fe is not alone. Recent media reports said such presentations were more common across the nation this year than in past years.
Last week, CNBC reported some fireworks sellers said they saw a 200 percent to 300 percent jump in sales.
Some city councilors said the low cost of buying fireworks and the fact that people might be "venting a bit because of the pandemic," as Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth put it, might have upped the volume of fireworks this year.
Councilor Chris Rivera said it's a challenge to rein in those nighttime spectacles every year.
"It's difficult to find out where they are coming from unless someone gives you a specific address and you catch them in the act," he said.
