A proposal to extend banners dedicated to military veterans along the city’s main artery would seem like a slam-dunk “yes” vote for the Santa Fe City Council.
However, the question of whether the city had the ability to help the local chapter of the American Legion — Lucero Y Nava American Legion Post 12 — install the banners farther along Cerrillos Road hung in the air heading into Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Councilor Signe Lindell told her colleagues prior to an unanimous vote approving the expansion that she has received assurances from the Public Service Company of New Mexico that it will help erect the banners, clearing a hurdle for the popular program.
“We have this problem, and it’s solvable,” she said.
A representative for PNM could not be reached for comment.
Air Force veteran Donald Christy brought the program to the city’s attention in 2019 as a way to honor his father and brother, both military veterans.
The banners, which run along Cerrillos Road between Rodeo Road, which becomes Airport Road at the Cerrillos intersection, and Interstate 25, are displayed between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. They are stored during winter.
The banners, part of the national Hometown Heroes banner project, include an image of a service member in uniform and his or her name, rank, branch and years of service. Family members pay for the displays, spending about $156 for the vinyl banners and brackets.
The American Legion collects the funds and the material, and in the past, has worked with the city to get the banners installed.
The first banners were installed in 2019 after the council approved a resolution introduced by former Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. The resolution allowed for 30 streetlight banners to be installed between Interstate 25 and Rodeo Road.
The resolution was later amended to allow for banners on more streetlights as the program grew in popularity. In 2021, Christy noted the city was running out of poles to hang the banners on and was working with city officials to find more.
Last month he said there was a backlog of 142 banners left to be installed. Following the approval of the expansion, they will be installed over a few years up to St. Michael’s Drive, which becomes Osage Avenue at the Cerrillos intersection.
Mayor Alan Webber said he had told Christy the program has the city’s full support.
City Councilor Michael Garcia, who picked up the reins of the program after Vigil Coppler left the council, raised concerns about language that prohibits the city from dedicating city resources to hang banners, stating that without city support, the banners would no longer be hung.
“The American Legion was moving forward with the thought that the city has hung them in the past and we will continue to hang them in the future,” Garcia said.
City Attorney Erin McSherry clarified that in 2019, an ordinance was adopted to provide opportunities to install celebratory banners on city property, and during those discussions, an amendment was adopted stating that the city would not pay for the costs of any “third party” groups after 2020.
Garcia said he interpreted third party to mean a third entity being paid to install the banners, but McSherry stated it meant a “third party beneficiary” to a program, like the Hometown Heroes program.
The resolution in question states the American Legion would be responsible for the cost associated with the purchase, installation and removal of the banners.
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt said PNM’s assurances gave the city time to have a larger conversation about the issue.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said while the discussion about city resources that evening was about the veterans banner program, it’s pertinent to any entity that wants to hang banners around the city.
”We can’t afford to hang banners, but I am delighted the PNM is stepping in to help,” she said.
Councilor Chris Rivera, who said he purchased a banner for one of his family members, was interested in talking with PNM about solidifying the partnership.
“Our veterans deserved to be honored in such a way,” he said.
