The city of Santa Fe is pursuing an exclusive agreement with the Santa Fe Art Institute for the development of the Midtown Visual Arts Center.
The agreement was introduced at Monday’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, where it was approved 4-1.
Councilor Signe Lindell abstained after initially making a motion to move the agreement forward without a recommendation.
Lindell said she had a lot of questions about the proposal that could not be discussed in open session because the request for proposals, commonly known as an RFP, itself has not been made public. She said she wanted to be able to discuss it in executive session.
“It’s hard for me to approve this without talking about the specifics of the proposal,” she said.
A lot of those questions are details that will be worked out through the approval process, Midtown Redevelopment Project Manager Daniel Hernandez said at the meeting.
The center is a complex building that has “a lot of adaptive reuse that has to be considered,” he said.
The Visual Arts Center was developed in 1987 for a variety of arts uses, according to the city’s RFP. The building is largely intact with much of its equipment and furnishings, but has been out of use since 2018, leading to “varying levels of deterioration.”
The nearly 35,000 square-foot facility stands on 2.2 acres of land at the Midtown Campus and includes the Marion Center for Photography, Tipton Hall, Tishman Hall and the Tishman Art History Center and the Santa Fe Art Institute, which currently operates out of a 17,000 square-foot space in the center.
“SFAI is not part of this solicitation,” the RFP stated. “SFAI has a 99-year lease and intends to continue operations in its present location within the Visual Arts Center.”
The visual arts center redevelopment is intended to “strengthen the heritage of local arts and culture in Santa Fe and the region” and integrate technology and multimedia into the site, according to the RFP.
As part of the agreement, the selected developer is required to partner with local nonprofits, educational organizations and businesses to provide programming opportunities for the community.
Established in 1985, the institute is a fixture of the local arts scene. Along with hosting residencies and fellowships for artists across the globe, it also holds exhibitions and a number of educational events throughout the year.
Executive Director Jamie Blosser declined to comment on the agreement, noting she was unsure whether she was allowed to speak publicly before it was voted on by the City Council. The agreement is next scheduled to go before the Quality of Life Committee on Thursday and the Public Works and Utilities Committee on Aug. 28. If it passes out of committees, it will go to the council for final approval at its Aug. 30 meeting.
Councilors have signaled they will discuss the proposal in executive session before voting.
This is one of three agreements the city is seeking to enter into for the Midtown campus. In July it announced an agreement with Midtown Santa Fe Productions Inc. for the redevelopment and operation of Garson Studios, which it touted would create the largest film studio in Northern New Mexico. The selection of a partner for the performing arts center has yet to be made.