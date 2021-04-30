Santa Fe City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth announced Friday she is seeking reelection to her District 2 seat.
"I'm seeking a second term to continue the collaborative work and problem solving we have done on the Council," Romero-Wirth said in a prepared statement. "City government has a critical role to play in creating economic opportunities for our community to thrive post pandemic. I want to help lead that effort."
Romero-Wirth said her priorities for a second term include finding a sustainable source of funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, development of the midtown campus and fortifying Santa Fe's water supply.
Romero-Wirth is a practicing lawyer with a master's degree in Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas in Austin and received a law degree from the University of New Mexico.
She is the wife of state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth.
As of Friday, she is the only candidate to announce an interest in the District 2 seat and the second city councilor to announce a run for reelection. District 1 Councilor Signe Lindell also will seek another term.
District 4 Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, whose seat is also up for grabs, is running against Mayor Alan Webber for the city's top job.
District 3 Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta is the only incumbent not to announce reelection plans.
