A highly contentious proposal to impose furloughs on most municipal government employees will go before the Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday.
The proposed furloughs of four hours a week for some employees and 16 hours a week for others are projected to save $1.43 million in the current fiscal year, only a fraction of the estimated $46 million budget deficit Mayor Alan Webber said the city needs to close in the next two months to deal with the financial impacts of the novel coronavirus.
"For the people for whom the facilities have been closed and the work has more or less dried up, the furlough is a deeper one because we feel that there really isn’t enough productive work to be done to substantiate a shallower furlough," Webber said in a teleconference Monday.
"The sad part is that it hurts," he added.
The proposed cuts would hurt some more than others, a point that has generated stinging criticism from Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 51 percent of the city's workforce.
The union, which is staging a rally at 4 p.m. Wednesday outside City Hall and encouraging supporters to stay in their vehicles, has called for an equal share of across-the-board furloughs and bigger pay cuts to high-level managers who earn more money.
The furloughs would affect nearly 1,050 of the city's 1,332 employees and touch every department.
While top brass and other members of the Santa Fe Police Department are poised to receive four-hour per week furloughs, uniformed officers who work on the street would be spared from the proposed cuts.
"Their level of service will be untouched, undiminished and consistent and strong," Webber said Monday.
"The management at the [police] department has agreed to the four-hour furloughs, but you know people in those jobs don’t work 40-hour weeks," the mayor added. "They are on call and are constant and are always available."
In an anonymous message to The New Mexican, a person who identified as a police commander and is up for a furlough described the plan as unfair.
"We understand we must 'do our part' but are now asked to put our lives at risk, oversee our officers and ensure constitutional rights are complied with by our officers, oversee major incidences such as shootings et cetera — all at 10 percent less pay," the commander wrote. "We, too, have families. We, too, can now not pay our mortgage or car payments, and we, too, are asked to be on the front lines daily!"
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the proposed furloughs for police will present "additional challenges" but added the department "should still be able to accomplish the mission at hand."
Valdez also said he was disappointed a police commander had reached out to the newspaper.
"We hold our commanders to a high standard — we expect them to be leaders," he said. "As a leader, sometimes you have to make tough sacrifices."
The proposed furloughs will be considered during the council's 5 p.m. session, which will be livestreamed on Comcast Channel 28 and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/cityofsantafe.
