Ahead of the redevelopment of the city-owned midtown property, the Santa Fe City Council is set to consider changes to parts of city code that would guide the process through the state Metropolitan Redevelopment Act.

The use of the state government designation for the redevelopment at midtown would bring in more funding and financing tools for the project. It would also result in a commission that would oversee the process.

An ordinance before the council would rewrite parts of Santa Fe's city code that govern metropolitan redevelopment, including guidelines for the commission.

