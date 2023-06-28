Ahead of the redevelopment of the city-owned midtown property, the Santa Fe City Council is set to consider changes to parts of city code that would guide the process through the state Metropolitan Redevelopment Act.
The use of the state government designation for the redevelopment at midtown would bring in more funding and financing tools for the project. It would also result in a commission that would oversee the process.
An ordinance before the council would rewrite parts of Santa Fe's city code that govern metropolitan redevelopment, including guidelines for the commission.
These changes would be necessary in order for the city to use the Metropolitan Redevelopment Act designation at midtown, a staff memo states, because the current code is inconsistent with some updates to state law that have been made in recent years.
No members of the public showed up to comment on the changes Wednesday, but there will be another opportunity for public comment July 26, after which the council could vote on the measure.
In the past year, the council approved a master plan and community development plan for midtown, as well as a new zoning designation.
Each step might seem like "a series of one-offs," Mayor Alan Webber said, but they're all pieces of a larger "process to get the development into place."
With the new ordinance, the council aims to update the city code to match objectives with regard to the midtown redevelopment, he said, but also to prepare for potentially using Metropolitan Redevelopment Area designations for other neighborhoods in the city.
Webber said the midtown redevelopment would be the first time Santa Fe has employed such a designation and that it will open the door for a variety of different types of funding and financing tools. It would also funnel money back into the nearby neighborhood, he said.
The city of Albuquerque has 20 Metropolitan Redevelopment Area designations, according to the city's website.
The members of a city metropolitan redevelopment commission would be appointed by the mayor under the ordinance Santa Fe is considering and could be removed by the mayor at any time.
The commission would review metropolitan redevelopment plans and make recommendations to the City Council for approval.
It would also "carry out studies and analyses of financial and structuring options for the planning, preservation, rehabilitation, redevelopment, development or management of the properties under its purview and may recommend to the governing body proposals for creation of or contracting with public-private partnerships, public or private agencies to carry out metropolitan redevelopment plans or portions thereof," the proposed ordinance states.
The ordinance would also establish four criteria for metropolitan redevelopment plans, consistent with state law. These would include elimination or prevention of blight and a method for providing residents "who may be displaced by the proposed activities" with "decent, safe, and sanitary dwelling accommodations within their means and without undue hardship to such individuals and families."
The ordinance would result in the creation of a new division director position in the city, who would report to the Community Development Department director.
A fiscal impact report says the changes would cost $240,000 per year in personnel and benefits costs, plus around $60,000 per year in contractual services to assist the new commission.