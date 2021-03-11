Santa Fe city councilors received a clear message during a public hearing this week: Affordable housing support and pay increases for city workers should be top priorities in the budget for the next fiscal year.
"Working families cannot afford to live in Santa Fe," said Rob Morlino, marketing director for Homewise, at the Wednesday meeting. It was a precursor to a series of budget hearings scheduled next month. City residents were invited to share their chief concerns and offer ideas of what issues they would like to see take precedence.
"American families take all forms," Morlino said, "but if even if you assume two adults living in the same household — working full time, both making our living wage — it would be exceedingly difficult, near impossible to find housing at that income level in this city.”
Morlino suggested the city make a commitment to fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund at $3 million annually.
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund helps pay for housing support across the city, offering down payment assistance and rental vouchers as well as providing funds for construction of below-market-rate residences.
The fund primarily draws revenue through fees paid by developers in lieu of offering lower-cost units, a city development requirement. Most developers have opted to pay fees rather than build lower-cost homes, generating $1.5 million for the fund since June 2018.
Daniel Werwath of the Santa Fe-based consulting firm Werwath Associates also asked the council to find a consistent revenue stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and to increase staff in the housing department.
"I know we are scrambling to find some one-time fixes now," Werwath said, "but I would encourage the councilors to pass a resolution now committing to some level of funding in perpetuity."
Kate Noble, president of the Santa Fe school board, said teachers can't afford to live in the city. She advocated for more than the $3 million discussed by other speakers at the hearing.
"We are hearing more and more that people cannot afford to live and work in Santa Fe," said Noble, who added she was speaking on her own behalf and not for the school board. "This is absolutely foundational for our education system."
During budget talks last year, some critics said community services — including affordable housing — were not given high enough priority.
In July, the City Council approved a $320.7 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year, an 18 percent decrease from the 2020 budget. The general fund, which pays for the city's daily operations, took a $12.8 million hit.
Just 0.8 percent of the city's budget was allocated for affordable housing.
"Is that right, that it's not even 1 percent of the budget?" asked Dianna Woods of Essential Dwelling, an organization that aims to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens. "It affects everything. What do we want to be left with? What is Santa Fe turning into? This should be a priority."
Early forecasts for the fiscal year 2021 budget predicted a $100 million gap, which was later whittled down to $83 million after the city received more concrete revenue numbers.
While there were no layoffs, department heads and all other employees were required to take 15 percent and 10 percent furloughs, respectively.
However, the New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board ruled in January the city had engaged in unfair labor practices by failing to properly notify workers of the furloughs. The city was ordered to repay workers and is now in talks with the union to determine how much compensation they will receive.
Maxine Sandoval, who works in the water division and spoke on behalf of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999, requested the city set aside funds for employee raises in response to the furloughs.
“It is not a request for a handout, but a show for appreciation with dignity and a job well done,” Sandoval said.
Santa Fe librarians Jessica Gilford and Elena Valdez also advocated for employee raises.
“We worked for you during the pandemic,” Gilford said. “We have worked harder than we ever had before. Please show us that you work for us.”
