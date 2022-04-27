The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously late Wednesday to approve Mayor Alan Webber’s $382 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which heavily focuses on public safety, recruiting and retaining city staff and improving residents’ quality of life.
The budget approval followed a lengthy debate over the appropriate time to introduce a resolution expanding a proposal to create a mortgage assistance program that currently would be available only for public safety staff.
Members of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees have urged the city to make the program available to other staff as well.
The vote also came just a day after State Auditor Brian Colón announced his intention to intervene in the city’s auditing process after private firm CliftonLarsonAllen resigned from its work with the city on an audit for fiscal year 2021 that was due in December.
The city has been late with its state-mandated audits for the past three years.
Colón also said in a statement the city had between $4 million and $5 million in unreconciled cash balances by an agreed-upon date.
About an hour before the budget discussion began, City Manager John Blair said the city has had meetings with CliftonLarsonAllen to find out what led to its resignation and ways the city could improve its audit process and has been instructed by the State Auditor’s Office to begin contracting with a new audit firm.
He and city staff are handling the situation with the “all the seriousness of which it deserves,” Blair said.
“I want to convey to you that I am using every tool in my tool belt as city manager to ensure that we are on track to resolve this problem, get this audit turned in and get this done clean and be a document that the public can rely on,” he said.
Blair preempted any questions from councilors on whether the city should move ahead with approving its budget for the next fiscal year until the audit problems are resolved. He said the budget is a planning document that can be amended if necessary.
“We are going to move as swiftly as we can to put the city of Santa Fe on a path to pass this audit,” he said.
The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget includes hefty increases for city staff, including a 16 percent hike for the Santa Fe Police Officers Association’s collective bargaining fund and an 8 percent increase to members of AFSCME 3999, the Santa Fe Firefighters Association and nonunion employees.
About 35 percent of the budget goes toward employee salaries and benefits.
The mayor’s budget also includes more funding for city parks and beautification projects, growth and neighborhood development studies, additional staffing in the finance and land use departments and $3 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The budget is about $34 million more than the initial budget for fiscal year 2022 and about 0.7 percent less than the midyear budget, which used one-time funds. General fund expenditures were approved by the Finance Committee at $124 million.
Webber in an interview last week said he was “proud of the budget.”
“It is a bold budget,” he said. “It is a budget that takes us from the circumstances of the pandemic’s financial distress to a robust reversal and a significant investment in key areas.”
The budget proposal includes $750,000 for the pilot mortgage program for public safety workers. City Councilors Lee Garcia and Michael Garcia attempted to introduce an amendment including other city staff in the initiative.
“I really feel it is important to extend this out, especially in the pilot program stage, to everyone in city government,” Lee Garcia said, “and see how this works.”
However, City Attorney Erin McSherry noted the vote in front of councilors Wednesday was only whether to approve a resolution greenlighting the mayor’s budget, so the proposed amendment would not be appropriate.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the Finance Committee, explained councilors who wanted to change the initiative would need a resolution specifically addressing the mortgage assistance program.
Councilor Michael Garcia said he was “at a loss of words. We are setting a dangerous precedent.”
Councilor Renee Villarreal, who said she also wanted to expand the mortgage program, said she was frustrated by the budgeting process. Since the city’s switch to a full-time mayor system, she said, there has been fewer chances for councilors to make adjustments.
“I think we really need to start reevaluating how we present the budget and that process,” she said. “But at this point, I feel like it’s kind of a moot point.”
Councilor Chris Rivera, a member of the Finance Committee who said he supported an expansion of the mortgage program, said he voted to approve the more narrow proposal during budget hearings because he knew the pilot program could be amended at a later date.
“I am hoping that that money is gone in the first eight to six months,” Rivera said of the mortgage program, “because that means more employees are trying to live in Santa Fe, the place that they work.”