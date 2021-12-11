How do you define "local?" For the city of Santa Fe, the answer isn't simple.
The City Council on Wednesday narrowly shot down a proposal from outgoing Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler to prioritize "local" businesses that hope to purchase and develop the nearly 250-acre Las Estrellas property over questions regarding the definition of "local business."
"I don't think anyone has any objections conceptually to this," Councilor Signe Lindell, who motioned for the resolution to be denied, said at the meeting. "But I think the way this is presented now needs a fair amount of clarification on numerous levels."
Vigil Coppler's proposal would have required the city to adhere to a "local preference" for "local purchasers who use local lenders, local title insurance companies, and local builders."
The proposal was rejected 5-4, with Councilors Lindell, Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, Jamie Cassutt and Carol Romero-Wirth and Mayor Alan Webber voting to deny the proposal, and Councilors Michael Garcia, Chris Rivera, Renee Villarreal and Vigil Coppler voting in favor.
"All it does is give builders the opportunity to compete on the onset," Vigil Coppler said. "If we do nothing, nothing will change. There is no guarantee that any of this money will not go out of state."
Las Estrellas at Santa Fe Estates is near the Thornburg Investment Management campus and is largely undeveloped. A master plan governing the property requires senior and affordable housing, as well as recreation and open space.
In December 2019, the city and Santa Fe Estates Inc. terminated a 90-year-old agreement between the parties, with the city later finding the corporation still owed the city approximately $3.01 million.
To make up for the debt, the corporation offered to give the city full ownership of the remaining 248.03 acres of Santa Fe Estates land. The city in turn plans to put the property up for sale.
Vigil Coppler said her proposal didn't guarantee a local business would be selected but would give them a chance to compete with larger national businesses.
"All this is doing is giving [local] builders a chance," she said. "It's kind of like that John Lennon song, ‘Give Peace a Chance.’ To me, this is not rocket science."
According to the resolution, local is defined as anyone who holds a Santa Fe or Santa Fe County business license; they must submit proof of paying taxes as a Santa Fe city or county business.
Webber said that as the resolution is written, he found the provisions hard to implement. He pointed out that a national business could have an office in Santa Fe and pay taxes.
The city could end up providing support for national companies that don't need the help if it approved the resolution, Romero-Wirth said.
"Is that really what we want to be doing with our general fund dollars?" she asked. "I remain concerned that when we give a local development preference, it was to stimulate local development. I don't think that this is the situation we find ourselves in."
Assistant City Attorney Andrea Salazar warned the council of the risk of creating legal challenges by creating a "privileged class."
"We cannot narrow it down that only a local company will become the winner or successful bidder," she said.
The Las Estrellas property is set to go on the market by the end of the year.
