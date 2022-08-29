Obelisk2_RGB.jpg

Tour guide Kathy Swanson speaks to tourists in front of the stump of the Soldiers’ Monument last year. The Santa Fe City Council will hear the final report from CHART on Wednesday. The document could have far-reaching effects on the city for decades to come.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday will hear the final report from organizers of the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — better known as CHART — a document that is more than a year in the making and could have far-reaching effects on the city for decades to come.

The document was borne out of a yearlong effort including discussions and development of recommendations for public art through a process designed after of the destruction of the Plaza’s historical obelisk on Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2020.

While the report has implications for more than just the monument, many Santa Feans may be listening in to learn what the report means for the remains of the Soldiers’ Monument.

