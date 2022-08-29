Tour guide Kathy Swanson speaks to tourists in front of the stump of the Soldiers’ Monument last year. The Santa Fe City Council will hear the final report from CHART on Wednesday. The document could have far-reaching effects on the city for decades to come.
The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday will hear the final report from organizers of the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — better known as CHART — a document that is more than a year in the making and could have far-reaching effects on the city for decades to come.
The document was borne out of a yearlong effort including discussions and development of recommendations for public art through a process designed after of the destruction of the Plaza’s historical obelisk on Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2020.
While the report has implications for more than just the monument, many Santa Feans may be listening in to learn what the report means for the remains of the Soldiers’ Monument.
“The obelisk is one piece of this much larger conversation that has been brought to the surface of this work,” City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said. “I think there is an impatience, but again, collaborative reconciliation takes time, and I think the report gives us a lot of suggestions about how we can take the report as a whole and work on some of these tangibles.”
The 138-page report, which can be viewed online at chartsantafe.com/final-report, includes surveys, interviews, essays and, perhaps most importantly, 52 recommendations regarding the culture of Santa Fe.
The City Council approved a resolution creating CHART in January 2021, more than a year after a group of protesters used a rope and chain to pull the obelisk from its base. Some say the act in October 2020 was the result of decades of simmering tension over the monument, which had an inscription honoring soldiers who defeated “savage” Native Americans.
Others saw it as an attack on local Hispanic culture.
What remains at the site is a tan box covering the Civil War monument’s base.
The city hired the Albuquerque-based nonprofit Artful Life to moderate the CHART process, which included more than 1,372 participants.
The report offers recommendations on the obelisk site: leaving the box in place, adding additional signs about the process and any future discussions and immediately allocating resources to implement one of two options — replacing the obelisk or restoring what’s left of it with both its original signage and new language to explain some of the monument’s controversial history.
The report recommends the process engage residents of the city, Santa Fe County and the four pueblos in the county, as well as other Indigenous communities.
According to the report, 32 percent of people who commented
on the process said they wanted the obelisk restored, while almost 33 percent wanted it replaced with something else.
“It will be interesting to see how we move forward,” City Councilor Chris Rivera said. “It’ll have to be a collective decision of where we go next.”
The council, which will not take any action on the report Wednesday, will have to make a decision on the future of the obelisk site.
“It is amazing that Santa Fe has done this,” City Manager John Blair said Monday. “I don’t think there is any other community in America that has done this. I do believe that this is a document that other communities will study for decades to come.”
The report also includes a recommendation that the city establish, “in a timely manner,” official policies or processes for creating or objecting to public monuments, memorials and works of art. The moderators examined model ordinances out of Richmond, Va., and New Orleans and state codes in North Carolina and Georgia.
Rivera said he believes if Santa Fe would have had a similar process prior to October 2020, the obelisk likely wouldn’t have been pulled from its base.
Councilor Michael Garcia said he’s still working his way through the report but is “trying to make sure we achieve what we set out to achieve.”
“I do have some concerns that we did miss the marks in some spots,” he said.
Councilor Signe Lindell, whose District 1 includes the Plaza, wrote in a text message she will need several special meetings to get answers to all of her questions on the report.
Mayor Alan Webber, in a letter Sunday, asked members of the community to read through the report carefully before coming to any conclusions.
“You may find that you agree with all of the recommendations, some of them or perhaps none of them,” Webber wrote. “You’ll have a chance to express your point of view, hopefully with the same patience and respect that went into the whole experience of the CHART process.”