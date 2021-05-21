One of the strangest eras in Santa Fe city government could be nearing its expiration date.
The Santa Fe City Council will discuss whether to return to in-person council and committee meetings, as well as lay the groundwork for city employees to return to on-site work, during a special meeting Tuesday.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said she and City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill will provide presentations on the topic at the meeting.
The council will look at multiple return options, including a full return to council chambers and a hybrid model in which the council would meet in person and the public would participate online.
The council also will discuss how to safely reintegrate city staff in various departments and at sites like the public libraries.
City Council and committee meetings during the pandemic have been held via Zoom, with most livestreamed on YouTube. Most city services have shifted off-site, with most employees working from home.
The potential to return to return to in-person meetings was welcomed by many members of the City Council.
"I think it is good news that we can begin to move back toward some normalcy, and certainly having in-person council meetings will be important for not only the council but for the community," Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said.
But Romero-Wirth added the issue is complicated and shouldn't indicate the end of the pandemic in Santa Fe.
She added the council will have to discuss how many, if any, members of the public can enter the council chambers, whether a screening process should be put in place and how social distancing can work if the decision is made to return to in-public meetings.
"We need to think carefully about all the steps we need to be taking to do this in a safe way," Romero-Wirth said. "We are not out of this pandemic yet. We want to make sure we are keeping our employees safe, a safe environment for the public and it is safe for the council to function."
All of the councilors interviewed Friday said they were open to some sort of mask mandate or screening process if need be but were willing to hear discussion on the matter.
It's uncertain how Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's pledge to reopen the state if New Mexico's vaccine rate hits 60 percent by the end of June will affect the city's decision.
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email officials will have a better sense of the situation after Tuesday's meeting.
Councilor Signe Lindell said she is "anxious" to get back in the chamber with her colleagues and see city staff.
"I am all in," Lindell said. "I know we have to be a little slow and follow some COVID protocols, but it just feels so good to be able to get together again."
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said she also is eager to again interact face-to-face with the public.
"That is what is most exciting for me: when we eventually have the public involvement from the audience and the public comments from the person in front of the podium," Vigil Coppler said. "I never thought that would be so exciting."
