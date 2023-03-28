The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday will consider a proposed ordinance that would amend the city's election and campaign code.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic wrote in a fiscal impact report the goal of the measure is to create "consistency and companionship" between city code and the state's Local Election Act. The city opted into the law, deciding to put municipal races on the ballot with other local government elections on the first Tuesday in November in odd years, rather than hold its own separate elections, as it had done previously.
Bustos-Mihelcic called the ordinance — which includes new language, changes the campaign finance reporting schedule and provides for electronic campaign contributions — the first of several rounds of election code changes, in part to address public campaign financing.
"The goal is to have one more election cycle, have some additional feedback in some of those areas and then move forward with another round of amendments after this election year, in 2024," she told the City Council's Finance Committee earlier this month.
The committee recommended approval of the ordinance.
Mayor Alan Webber and the council will also consider a measure that would allow councilors to hire and fire staff members to assist in their work.
Such employees, who would fill new city positions, could not be hired or fired by the city manager if the ordinance is approved.
The council would have to ensure such positions are budgeted prior to each fiscal year, which begins in July.
Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar wrote in a staff memorandum the earliest the positions could be filled would be after the start of fiscal year 2024, as budget discussions for the year will take place in the coming months.
"The work of Governing Body members has long been considered to be part-time, though this idea does not exist anywhere in Santa Fe City Code," Salazar wrote. "Members of the Governing Body have also never had dedicated staff members to assist in fulfilling the duties of their elected positions."
A fiscal impact report for the ordinance did not reflect any cost to the city because the ordinance would only empower councilors to hire staff members without providing for any new positions in the city budget.