The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday will consider a proposed ordinance that would amend the city's election and campaign code.

City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic wrote in a fiscal impact report the goal of the measure is to create "consistency and companionship" between city code and the state's Local Election Act. The city opted into the law, deciding to put municipal races on the ballot with other local government elections on the first Tuesday in November in odd years, rather than hold its own separate elections, as it had done previously.

Bustos-Mihelcic called the ordinance — which includes new language, changes the campaign finance reporting schedule and provides for electronic campaign contributions — the first of several rounds of election code changes, in part to address public campaign financing.

Comments unavailable

Comments are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. Support teams are working to correct the disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience.