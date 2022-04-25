Mayor Alan Webber is touting a $382 million budget proposal that places a focus on public safety, but the plan will have to gain favor this week from city councilors, some of whom question whether there’s a better way to recruit and retain those who patrol the city’s streets.
The 2023 fiscal year budget goes before the City Council on Wednesday, and it’s likely some of the mayor’s proposals will face scrutiny. In an interview Monday, City Councilor Chris Rivera questioned whether there was a better route to keeping officers. According to city documents, the police department has 54 open positions, 31 of which are officers.
“You have to look at things differently,” Rivera said. “I think every agency has been throwing money into [police salaries], and all you do is move officers around from one place to another.”
The police department’s proposed budget is $33.4 million, a 13.6 percent bump over the 2022 fiscal year budget. The 2023 budget includes a 16 percent increase to the police union’s collective bargaining pool. It’s from that pool that a final raise would be determined.
The police budget also includes $15,000 recruitment bonuses for new police officer hires and funding for a $750,000 mortgage assistance pilot program for police, fire and emergency medical technicians.
The police budget, which falls under the umbrella of the city’s Community Health and Safety Department, was discussed last week during one of the final budget hearings before the council.
The City Council will vote on the full budget at its Wednesday meeting, scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said during last week’s hearing the department’s retention and recruiting issues aren’t due to a “lack of interest” from prospective candidates but, in some instances, are closely tied to department salaries and benefits.
He said the department recently had more than 60 applicants for open records technician positions, but only four were hired because of concerns over pay.
Of those four, two have already left because of salary, Valdez said.
“For us, that is a huge loss because we train that individual for that skill set and a lot of time and investment went into that,” Valdez said.
Some councilors have expressed skepticism about the issue, however.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal said during the same meeting she felt the city has been “throwing money” at the police vacancy issue without significant data on how the pay increases affect staffing numbers.
“I really have a hard time with this,” Villarreal said.
According to city officials, the
16 percent increase for the police was intended to keep the department competitive with salary increases offered at the state level.
Other councilors, however, said public safety is at the top of the priority list for city residents.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt said she’s held four community meetings over the past few months and public safety has topped the list of concerns from constituents in her south-central district.
She said while the city does need to keep in line with salaries elsewhere, it also needs to remain creative with its recruiting policies.
“Money isn’t going to be all we need to look at,” Cassutt said. “We really need to take a look at what are some of the other things that will bring officers to our police force.”
Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa during last week’s meeting said in additional to salaries, investment in police infrastructure goes a long way in retaining officers.
The police department is slated to receive $1.2 million to purchase 30 new hybrid vehicles, $1.1 million for new body cameras and funding for more evidence and property technicians to continue updating the department’s evidence room.
The evidence room came under heavy criticism after the department discovered it lost evidence in a 2017 murder case.
“When I first came into this job, I didn’t realize how important police cars are,” said Ochoa, who was named by Webber in December 2020 to oversee the branch of government that includes police. “They are really important. They are the No. 1 tool that police officers have in many ways to do their job. It is their office; they need to work well, and they need to be up to date.”
The increases to the police budget comes during an interesting nexus between a nationwide discussion regarding police funding — often championed by the slogan “Defund the Police” — and a local push from residents and business owners to improve public safety in Santa Fe.
Ochoa said the slogan is “overly simplistic” and doesn’t represent the general feelings of the residents in certain communities.
“The communities most impacted by crime, they don’t want a defunded police department,” Ochoa said. “They want a well-maintained police department that is adequately funded … they also want a really well-funded social safety net and community services system. We are doing both in this budget.”
Ochoa, whose department encompasses the community services, recreation, emergency management and police and fire departments, said funding for other public safety items not in the police budget will allow the city to add more case managers and other staff to help with the expansion of the Alternative Response Unit.
The unit, which launched in April 2021, is tasked with handling less violent calls for service that in the past would result in a police response.
She said she hopes to have a second ARU unit staffed and running by the end of this year.
“We need police on the streets. We need to be able to answer 911 calls. But we will not always have police responding to all the calls they are now,” Ochoa said.
Rivera said he thought the budget could have provided more support for the response unit, but because of issues in hiring staff, he understood the decision to move a bit slower.
“That is one thing they did, which is really focus on additional personnel to help with training and help with other things that are involved around the ARU and social services,” he said.
The proposed city budget also includes $1.6 million for the Youth Commission Grant Fund, an additional $1.3 million for the Health and Human Services Grant Fund to serve adults over 18 and $700,000 for veteran, juvenile justice and library programming.
Ochoa noted a new program manager with the Youth and Family Services Division will be geared toward violence prevention initiatives and work to implement recommendations that come out of the city’s Community Health and Safety Task Force.
To assist with domestic and sexual assault cases, the police department is budgeted to continue its contract with Solace Crisis Service.
Ochoa said the budget will help the city to focus on prevention, as opposed to intervention.
“It’s all connected in that the more we do on the front end to really make sure we are investing in prevention [in the future].”
Rivera, whose term ends in 2023, has been a member of the council for a decade. While he said there are things he likes and dislikes about each budget, he said he generally believes the overall budget is doing enough to address things like housing and police retention, “even if I don’t like the way it is happening.”
“You have to keep pace,” he said.