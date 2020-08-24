A plan to restructure Santa Fe city government and create three "super departments" is headed to the City Council on Wednesday amid nagging concerns about the timing of the proposed changes and whether they simply add another layer of bureaucracy.
The proposed reorganization, unveiled by Mayor Alan Webber a month ago, calls for merging a mishmash of six existing departments and offices — planning and land use, arts and culture, affordable housing, economic development, tourism and recreation — under a new Community Development Department.
Parks would be split from recreation and moved under the Public Works Department, which would remain a free-standing entity.
A proposed Community Health and Safety Department would comprise police, fire, emergency management and community services, which includes youth, family and senior services, as well as libraries.
In a proposed Community Engagement Department, constituent services would be moved under the City Clerk’s Office, which the city said would become “the central hub for all external communications, resident outreach and ongoing virtual meetings.”
The mayor's proposed reorganization appears poised for approval, based on discussions and votes at City Council committee meetings.
But the vote may not be unanimous.
'This just came out of nowhere'
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said last week she's not on board with Webber's proposal.
"I think employees will go just about anywhere you want them to go if they have good leadership," she said. "But what I see here coming from the mayor is a lack of leadership. He’s just winging it, and I think he’s going to end up driving a fast car without a steering wheel."
Vigil Coppler and others also have expressed concerns about the process, including the public's involvement and whether the proposal is being rushed.
"What process?" asked former City Councilor Karen Heldmeyer. "It's a different way of thinking about things, but there's been no details."
The city posted a lengthy "overview and FAQs" about the proposed reorganization on its website Aug. 18.
"The city recognizes that this reorganization will not solve every problem," the post says.
"It is an attempt to align 'like' city services into teams that will allow us to do things better — close gaps in service, reduce redundancies, use both equipment and personnel more effectively, improve accountability, and deliver better results," the city wrote.
The expected outcome is that "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."
Vigil Coppler, the City Council's most vocal critic of the mayor, said she was "flabbergasted" the mayor would propose a sweeping reorganization during a pandemic.
"I think we’ve run employees through the mill enough by now," she said, referring to furloughs and a hiring freeze that has increased employees' workloads, as well as some reassignments.
"Not only that, I think we owe it to the public to follow a process that makes sense," she said. "What I’ve experienced is this just came out of nowhere."
Budget crisis highlights importance
While the mayor introduced his reorganization proposal during a news conference last month — the same day he unveiled his budget for the current fiscal year — City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill told city councilors the idea had been discussed within the administration since she was appointed to serve as interim city manager in September.
"In January, we were seriously looking at a reorg," she said, noting that was before the novel coronavirus spread into New Mexico and resulted in an economic downturn.
"We wanted to do this before the budget crisis, and I think now with the budget crisis, it's even more imperative," LaPan Hill said.
Under the current structure, there are 17 people who report directly to LaPan Hill. Under the reorganization, there would be seven.
"In any sort of incident command, the span of management control is seven," she said at a committee meeting. "No good management operation says you can manage directly any more than that."
City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, who supports the mayor's proposal, said the timing of the changes could prove advantageous.
During a meeting of the Finance Committee, which he chairs, Abeyta said the city might find that with a more efficient system, it doesn't need some of the positions that had been frozen.
"It may also be a right time in that, since we have so many frozen positions, we're actually impacting less employees by doing this now," he said.
During a Quality of Life Committee meeting two days later, City Councilor Michael Garcia questioned whether it made more sense to fill a host of vacancies in jobs that provide direct services to the public, from land use to trash and recycling.
"Isn’t it prudent of us to fill those positions to provide quality services to our community before we develop new leadership positions?" he asked.
At Monday's Public Works and Utilities Committee meeting, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said she was "terribly against" the proposed reorganization, saying the foundation was "weak and crumbled." Still, she predicted it would be approved.
"I've seen this go through committee. People are just rubber-stamping," she said. "I just think it's horrible. It's probably one of the worst things that's happened in the organization in a long time."
LaPan Hill said the proposed reorganization contemplates two new director positions, but it's not necessarily increasing the number of management jobs.
Heldmeyer, the former city councilor, wondered whether "these super departments are going to have super salaries to go with them."
The reorganization envisions Rich Brown, the city's economic development director, taking the helm of the new Community Development Department. Brown, who is poised to receive a raise under the proposed reorganization, is expected to continue to fulfill the duties of economic development director.
The city plans to hire a new employee to oversee the proposed Community Health and Safety Department at an annual salary of $132,080. The savings from a vacant assistant fire chief position would be used to pay the salary and benefits of the new hire.
"Nothing is adding to the overall number," LaPan Hill said. "It is utilizing vacancies.”
While Brown is expected to receive a salary increase, two department directors — John Muñoz, currently head of parks and recreation, and Randy Randall, who oversees tourism — received cuts in pay, largely because of an anticipated change in responsibilities.
Muñoz, who was paid about $117,000 annually, dropped down to a salary of $95,000 a year — a nearly 19 percent decrease. Randall’s pay fell about 10 percent, from about $119,000 a year to roughly $107,000.
LaPan Hill told city councilors the city is short-staffed "pretty much everywhere" and that the proposed reorganization is designed to make for a more efficient city government. The two director positions are intended to "create a synergy and an opportunity to reframe the way the work gets done."
"We have to create the right management structure in order to then continue to operate," she said. "It's not an either or. It's a yes and."
'The right level of management'
Webber said Garcia raised an "ongoing issue" for the city: "How do we walk and chew gum at the same time?"
"There’s no doubt we need to fill a lot of everyday positions to make sure that the work that serves the people of the city to the best of our ability gets done every single day," he said. "At same time, we really do need to have a management structure that can align people so they can succeed at their jobs.”
Garcia wasn't necessarily convinced.
"Pardon my sports analogy, but that sounds like we currently don’t have a full team to fill the game, and it seems like with what’s presented in front of us, we’re just adding an additional coach when we need more players," he said.
City Councilor Jaime Cassutt Sanchez said officials have received emails from constituents raising concerns about "additional bureaucracy" that would slow down the city's processes.
LaPan Hill said the opposite is expected to happen.
"The right level of management actually makes things move faster, not slower," she said.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal abstained from voting on the proposal at both council committee meetings last week, saying "progress requires change but not all change is progress."
Like Garcia, Villarreal said she, too, was concerned about the number of vacancies amid a hiring freeze and the fact that city employees are going through "tumultuous times" dealing with a pandemic and furloughs that extend into September.
"These kind of changes are not easy to deal with for any of us, and so I just think this other layer of change or drastic change is a big deal and shouldn’t be taken lightly," she said. "I guess I'm of the mindset of taking things more incrementally."
Villarreal said she didn't oppose all the proposed changes and that she wished she could consider them individually.
"I see there’s opportunity to be able to work across departments without necessarily having a reorganization," she said.
The mayor, however, appears to have enough support on the City Council to implement the changes.
"I think it's something we need to do," City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said.
"We're trying to professionalize the city," she added, "and I think this is another phase in getting our house in order."
