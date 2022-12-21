A land deal between the city of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has stalled after the city's recent appraisal of the land returned a figure that was less than half of the state agency's original appraised value.
The state-owned land in question is 23 acres at 1085 Richards Ave., where the city plans to construct a connection between the northern and southern sections of the road.
After the city approved a purchase agreement Oct. 12 for $3 million — as determined by a state appraisal in May — it contracted its own appraisal during a two-month "due diligence period." The city's appraisal returned a price of $1,425,000.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the mayor and City Council unanimously approved an extension of the closing date for the land sale to Jan. 31 from Dec. 30 to complete a review of the two appraisals. The council also approved a measure that allows City Manager John Blair to terminate the agreement if the Department of Game and Fish does not also agree to delay the closing date by the end of the year.
"Our partners at Game and Fish have been very collegial, very cooperative," Blair told the council Wednesday, "… But there really [were] some fundamental disagreements about the data in their appraisal and how we felt about that, the data in our appraisal and how Game and Fish felt about our appraisal."
The review of appraisals, which city Asset Development Manager Terry Lease said should be completed during the first week of January, will include an assessment of both appraisals by a third party and a recommended purchase price.
Department of Game and Fish spokesman Darren Vaughan wrote in an email Wednesday the agency "remain[s] interested in working with the City to finalize a sale."
Vaughan declined to comment on the difference between the values of each party's appraisal, but wrote, "we are working with the City to address the issue."
Lease told the council Wednesday the two appraisals used different data to determine the value of the property.
"The Game and Fish appraisal, while it had an effective date of March of 2022, that appraiser used comparable sales from 2016 to 2018 — nothing newer than 2018," Lease said. "The city's appraisal used comparable sales from 2018 to 2022."
Regardless of the result of the review, city staff said, the city would not be paying more than $3 million for the property.
The purchase agreement signed by both parties provides for renegotiation of the price if the appraisals do not match, and for the city to back out of the sale if the parties cannot reach an agreement.