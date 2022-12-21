A land deal between the city of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has stalled after the city's recent appraisal of the land returned a figure that was less than half of the state agency's original appraised value.

The state-owned land in question is 23 acres at 1085 Richards Ave., where the city plans to construct a connection between the northern and southern sections of the road. 

After the city approved a purchase agreement Oct. 12 for $3 million — as determined by a state appraisal in May — it contracted its own appraisal during a two-month "due diligence period." The city's appraisal returned a price of $1,425,000.

Popular in the Community