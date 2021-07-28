Technical issues forced the Santa Fe City Council to abruptly adjourn its meeting Wednesday night, postponing a vote to amend a contract with the company that oversees the city’s streetlight conversion project.
The amendment would integrate new design specifications from the city’s community outreach effort.
If approved, it would set residential area streetlights at 2,700 kelvins, while lights on other city-owned streets would be 3,000 kelvins.
The design includes dimming technology to help the city become certified as a dark sky community by the International Dark-Sky Association.
The amendment also extends the time to complete the conversion to February because of the additional time it took to complete community outreach.
According to a city memo, there would be no additional cost tied to the amendment.
The council began discussing the amendment Wednesday night, but shortly after Public Works Director Regina Wheeler began her presentation via Zoom, Mayor Alan Webber said he and others in the council chambers couldn’t hear her.
The mayor and council decided to go into executive session to discuss other issues while the technical difficulties were ironed out, yet the problems with the sound continued late into the night.
After the executive session, the council voted to take up the proposed contract amendment at 7 p.m. Monday. An opportunity for Santa Feans to offer feedback on recreational cannabis regulations was also moved to Monday.
One of the items the council discussed during its executive session was a recommendation by the Public Employees Labor Relations Board that the city repay union employees who were improperly furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees picketed outside of City Hall before Wednesday’s meeting to encourage councilors to accept the labor board’s finding.
The board recommended the city repay around $520,000 in lost wages and benefits for hundreds of union employees who were improperly furloughed.
City spokesman Dave Herndon has said the city was exploring the possibility of appealing the decision. Union President Gilbert Baca said he believed the council would ultimately repay union employees.
