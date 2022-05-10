In-person public meetings are making a comeback in Santa Fe.
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the City Council will allow the public to attend meetings at City Hall, officials announced this week.
The transition will start with a council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
As COVID-19 began to grip the nation, the council shifted to a virtual model, using Zoom and the city's YouTube channel to broadcast meetings.
The meetings are still accessible through those digital media, as well as on radio station KSFR 101.1 and on Comcast channels 28 and 928.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the city will encourage but not require meeting attendees to wear face masks, and there will be no capacity limits. She added, people who do not want to attend in person can still submit written comments online at santafe.primegov.com up to four hours prior to a meeting.
Lee Garcia and Amanda Chavez, elected in 2021, are the only councilors who have not participated in an in-person council meeting since the start of the pandemic. The pair received a sort of primer Monday during a test meeting for the council's Public Works and Utilities Committee.
The meeting only lasted about 15 minutes, but Chavez said it gave her an opportunity to meet and chat with attendees, something she couldn't do virtually.
"We have to be a unit with addressing the needs of Santa Fe, and I think being in person is really important toward building our relationships," Chavez said.
Garcia, who previously served as a planning commissioner alongside Chavez before being elected to the council, said he has experience sitting in the council chairs but is excited to see how council meetings progress.
"It's a great thing that we are back open to the people," Garcia said. "We have to be accessible to the citizens."
Chavez said she expects to see an increase in community participation after the council returns to in-person meetings, but she also was interested in the city's plan to explore a hybrid model starting in June, which would allow residents — and potentially councilors — to attend the meetings virtually.
The state’s Open Meetings Act requires public boards and committees to convene in person but allows exceptions in certain circumstances. Remote meetings became possible for the council and other panels because there was a declared emergency, and restrictions made it difficult or impossible for all members to meet in person.
For a brief period last year, the council began to meet in a hybrid model, in which councilors met in person and the public continued tuning in from home, but spiking COVID-19 rates pushed the meetings back to Zoom.