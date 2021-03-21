Two Santa Fe city councilors are working on a proposal that would change the time frame for selecting the independent salary commission — which determines the mayor's salary — to distance the selection process from the election cycle.
The soon-to-be introduced measure would better align with the new municipal election date, which was changed from March to November, City Councilors Chris Rivera and Carol Romero-Wirth said.
Some council members have raised concerns over appointments to the salary commission during an election cycle. Romero-Wirth said the proposed change might help alleviate those concerns.
"If this group is being constituted outside an election cycle, we do not know whether the sitting mayor will be running. We don't know who will be running," Romero-Wirth said. "The problem we have run into at this time is that we have one [candidate, Mayor Alan Webber,] who has announced. Arguably, we are in the election cycle."
The independent salary commission was created after voters approved a ballot measure that changed the city’s governance structure from a part-time to a full-time mayor after the 2018 election.
The ordinance requires the mayor to select a group of seven volunteers — a member from the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, representatives of a neighborhood association, a community organization and the human resources industry, plus a retired attorney or judge, a chief executive officer and one member appointed at large — who will ultimately determine the mayor's salary.
The commission first met in 2017, with members appointed by then-Mayor Javier Gonzales. Gonzales opted not to seek reelection, making Webber potentially the first mayor to seek reelection and select members of the salary commission. Due to the realignment, he is tasked with selecting the commissioners during the same year in which he will seek reelection.
Rivera, who served on the council when the independent salary commission ordinance was passed in 2016, said he didn't remember any explicit conversations about second- or third-term mayors when the ordinance was passed. But council members at that time felt the commission was set to meet far enough ahead of time that it wouldn't impact the election, he said.
"That may still be somewhat of an issue, but I think having the commission looking at salary prior to even anyone announcing they are running or seeking a second term is probably the fairest way to go," he said.
While the proposed scheduling change may temper some of those concerns, questions remain about how an independent salary commission can be independent when the mayor is selecting the appointees.
Two potential appointees to the salary commission had donated to Webber's first mayoral campaign. Webber said he was unaware of the donations at the time and only sought to appoint the two because of their previous experience on the commission.
Webber and members of the City Council were slated to appoint new members to the commission earlier this month, but Webber pulled the item from the agenda.
“We need to make some changes to that appointment and to the process itself before we can move that forward,” Webber said after pulling the item at the March 10 meeting.
Prior to that meeting, Webber said the language of the ordinance did not promote independence, as intended.
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez was not on the council when the independent salary commission ordinance was passed in 2016 or when the charter commission met in 2013, but said the council should have discussions surrounding direct appointments to the commission.
"I do think that it's important that we look for a framework that removes the setting of the salary from, of course, the mayor himself, herself or themselves, or the governing body," Cassutt-Sanchez said.
According to the ordinance, the mayor is required to make appointments with the City Council's approval.
It's a more difficult question than it appears on the surface, City Councilor Michael Garcia said. While he would like to see the ordinance changed, how the city works within those rules to ensure independence is the question, Garcia said.
"This is the second time we have done this in the sense that the salary commission is determining the salary," Garcia said. "With experience, we learn how to modify and make government better."
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler — eyed by many as a potential mayoral candidate in her own right — labeled the current framework "a strange process" and called for as complete a separation as possible.
"I think the intent was to create independence by calling it an independent commission and having people outside of city government," she said. "It didn't quite go far enough. A little part at the end brings the mayor back in. I don't know if that was just an error in forecasting the future and how things work in practice, but I think it's clear to most people that there clearly should be independence on all [fronts]."
Timothy Krebs, chair of the political science department at the University of New Mexico, agreed with Vigil Coppler, calling the process "inherently strange."
"In what other line of work are you making decisions relating to making your own salary?" Krebs said.
Romero-Wirth said the measure she plans to introduce doesn't change the process that allows the mayor to make appointments, but added there are already checks in place to ensure nothing improper happens with the commission, including a District Court review process.
"If something is out of whack, it can be reviewed by the District Court," Romero-Wirth said.
Romero-Wirth also noted that the ordinance calls for a specific level of statistical review to determine the mayor's salary. Commissioners are required to look at salaries in comparable municipalities locally and across the United States.
Albuquerque also has an independent salary commission selected through the Accountability in Government Oversight Committee. The committee, which is composed of five members of the public, and either the mayor and members of the city council or their appointees, selects five residents to sit on the commission.
Garcia said Albuquerque's framework might be something worth looking at closer.
"A committee to select a committee," Garcia said. "Ultimately, sometimes that is what is needed to show that there is truly independence. That should be priority No. 1 — to leave no concern in regards to how the committee is developed."
The Santa Fe County manager's salary is set by the Board of Commissioners. County Manager Katherine Miller makes around $199,000 a year compared to $110,000 for Webber.
Las Cruces and Rio Rancho, the second and third largest cities in New Mexico, have council-manager governments and pay their city manager $158,000 and $175,000, respectively, through a salary selected by their councils.
Krebs said having the council set salaries places the onus on officials to approach salaries in a way constituents are willing to sign off on, or face potential condemnation at the ballot box.
"It would be the most highly visible thing they could do, and the kind of thing voters could hold accountable," Krebs said.
Cassutt-Sanchez said the big question is: Does this system still work for Santa Fe?
"Is this still the most politically removed way?" Cassutt-Sanchez said. "How do we pull the politics and the individual interest out of it and make sure that this is something that is best for the present? Some of the pieces have been inherited as part of the process, but it's a discussion that we need to have."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.