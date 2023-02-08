Late Wednesday night, the Santa Fe City Council had just begun discussion of the contentious case involving a proposed Homewise Inc. development on South Meadows Road.
The case — a slew of rezone requests, general plan amendments and a master plan — has drawn nearby residents opposed to the development for more than a year.
Many of them have urged city councilors to deny Homewise’s requests, largely because the land previously was set aside for use as a park proposed by Santa Fe County.
Some, including several scientists, have expressed concerns about effects from the site directly south of the proposed development, which was previously used for servicing radiation detection equipment.
The former Eberline site, owned by Thermo Fisher Scientific, is in the process of being decommissioned, though it still holds radioactive materials.
A radiology report by engineering firm NV5 — commissioned by Homewise — found “radiation levels on the property are the same as ambient environmental levels present in the rest of the community surveyed.”
Resident and retired geologist Dave England told councilors Wednesday night that he read the report and he “didn’t find it to be an appropriate or adequate report” for the old Eberline site.
He was concerned about a spill of cesium-137 on the Eberline site that he discovered after submitting a public records request on the property.
Lengthy public comments made on ice rink, obelisk
Almost four hours of Wednesday’s council meeting were dedicated to public comment, largely concerning two issues: the use of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center for a Major Arena Soccer League 2 team and a proposed plan to rebuild the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza.
Hockey players, skaters and curlers of many ages who frequent the Chavez Center ice rink attended Wednesday’s meeting to express their opposition to the city’s announced plans to use the rink for an arena soccer league for six games annually, starting as early as December.
Many in Santa Fe Capitals jerseys, youth and adults described how the ice rink has helped them build community in Santa Fe and develop their skills on the ice.
Some described the logistics behind transforming an ice rink into a turf soccer field as time-consuming and expensive, saying it would take away their ice rink during some key weekends.
Angela Gutierrez, president of the Land of Enchantment Amateur Hockey Association, said some of the youth hockey teams might risk losing their places in their leagues if they cannot meet their obligations to host matches.
“To lose these days, at these times, would be fairly detrimental,” Gutierrez said. “This is a community center, so the question is, how are we serving the community?”
David Fresquez, the owner of the soccer team, defended the plan.
“This is not soccer versus skating,” he said. “This is not ice versus turf. This is Santa Fe sports, all together.”
Members of the public also spoke for and against the plans the council introduced Wednesday to rebuild the obelisk, or Soldiers’ Monument, on the Plaza.
A new resolution — introduced by councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Renee Villarreal Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez — proposes to hire historians or other staff to develop proposals to “mend, redesign, and/or reframe” the obelisk.
The measure would also establish a city Office of Equity and Inclusion, with staff focused on “addressing racial and social disparities” and “achieving equity across all populations and indicators.”
Romero-Wirth called the resolution “a starting point” for a decision on the Soldiers’ Monument.
Some residents spoke about the day the obelisk was toppled by protesters in October 2020 as “a disgrace,” blaming the mayor and councilors for encouraging the action.
They called the Soldiers’ Monument a necessary piece of Santa Fe history that should remain, with some offering criticism for the council’s proposal to reconstruct the obelisk pieces in a way that highlights the fractures formed when it was toppled.
Others spoke against the idea of rebuilding the obelisk, saying it should be perhaps be moved to a museum or otherwise out of public sight, where it could stand as a reminder of “genocide to Indigenous peoples.”
Autumn Gomez said resurrecting the monument would bring back a symbol of white supremacy.
“There has been no healing,” Gomez said. “There has been no reconciliation.”