Late Wednesday night, the Santa Fe City Council had just begun discussion of the contentious case involving a proposed Homewise Inc. development on South Meadows Road.

The case — a slew of rezone requests, general plan amendments and a master plan — has drawn nearby residents opposed to the development for more than a year.

Many of them have urged city councilors to deny Homewise’s requests, largely because the land previously was set aside for use as a park proposed by Santa Fe County.

