Challenges are mounting against two-term City Councilor Signe Lindell in Santa Fe’s northernmost District 1, which includes the downtown area.
Three other candidates have expressed an interest in vying for her seat in the Nov. 2 election: businessman Joe Hoback, tow shop owner and city Planning Commissioner Brian Gutierrez and real estate agent Roger Carson.
Lindell is unfazed.
“I don’t think anyone is going to outwork me,” she said.
While much of the attention on the nonpartisan city election so far has been focused on a three-way contest for Mayor Alan Webber’s seat — with City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and former congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson making bids to defeat him — three of the four City Council seats up for election also are drawing contested races.
First-term District 2 Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth is the only incumbent to remain unchallenged.
Romero-Wirth, who has a background in public policy and is the wife of state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, defeated two businessmen to take the seat in 2018.
Three candidates are considering a run for the seat Vigil Coppler is vacating in District 4. Outgoing César Chávez Elementary School Principal Amanda Chavez — named the new special education director at Santa Fe Public Schools — and state Department of Health employee Rebecca Romero already have launched websites announcing their campaigns. Santa Fe County Assessor Gus Martinez, who also picked up candidate forms for the open seat, said he is still on the fence about running.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said 10 people have picked up candidate packets for council races, including the four in District 1, which is so far the most crowded field.
Lindell, a former university professor and Planning Commission member, has served the district for seven years and is known as one of most successful fundraisers on the council — likely creating a high hurdle for her opponents to overcome.
In previous elections, she has trounced rivals with nearly 70 percent of the vote.
Lindell said Thursday she raised $70,000 for her current campaign in just one month.
“I put together a terrific team, and I think the amount of money I have raised is indicative of constituents being very happy with me,” she said.
Hoback, former president of the Land of Enchantment Family Credit Union, said he believes Lindell is vulnerable this year. He criticized her style of governance, which he said he found “reactive” rather than proactive.
“I can drive around the district and say ‘That needs to be done, this needs to be done,’ ” Hoback said. “And I would have it done, instead of it being something the community needs to tell me about.”
He plans to seek private contributions for his campaign instead of participating in the city’s public campaign financing program in an effort to compete with Lindell.
“We will see how much I raise,” Hoback said. “But it is going to be more door to door.”
The city provides up to $22,500 — a $15,000 disbursement, plus $3,750 in private funds and a $3,750 match — for City Council candidates, which some experts claim is not enough to compete in increasingly expensive local elections.
Hoback also took aim at Lindell’s voting record on the council, including her support of a controversial employee furlough that was ultimately deemed to be out of compliance with the union contract.
Lindell said she doesn’t view herself as vulnerable in the election, adding she has a reputation for being a communicative, approachable councilor with a focus on constituent services.
There is a steep learning curve for new councilors, she said, and her experience gives her an advantage.
“I am a better councilor today than the day I walked in,” Lindell said. “It’s on-the-job learning all the time.”
Hoback said his deep ties to Santa Fe — his grandmother founded the Pink Adobe restaurant in 1944, and his mother has ties to galleries on Canyon Road — will play a role in the November election.
He plans to push for a $15 minimum wage for city employees.
Gutierrez, who owns Mr. G’s Pro Tow, said his campaign is focusing on public safety and opportunities for children.
A father of school-aged children, he served on the 2013 city Charter Review Commission before being appointed to the Planning Commission under former mayor Javier Gonzales. He was reappointed under Webber and now serves as chairman.
He is the only candidate in the race who intends to seek public financing.
The race will come down to ideas, Gutierrez said.
Carson, president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said he is still weighing whether to run.
For a few months, it seemed as if Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta would remain on easy street in District 3 for his second election in a row.
In 2018, Abeyta, head of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte and a former county manager, ran unopposed for the vacant seat after two opponents dropped out.
His race might play out differently this year.
Planning Commissioner Lee Garcia, whose family runs the local Garcia Tires, has picked up a candidate packet for the south-side district.
Lee Garcia, who is no relation to City Councilor Michael Garcia, could not be reached for comment.
Abeyta said he’s not sure what to make of Garcia as a candidate until he hears a platform, but he indicated a challenger doesn’t necessarily change his strategy for reelection.
“I think you always have to expect you would have an opponent,” Abeyta said. “Quite frankly, one thing I have always advocated for is greater participation and greater voter turnout. Hopefully, something like this helps with our problem.”
Abeyta publicly financed his campaign in 2018 but is privately fundraising this year. The effort has been steady, he said, but he plans to be more “aggressive” now that he has a potential opponent.
The District 4 race is the only one guaranteed to yield a fresh face on the eight-seat City Council.
Chavez, who recently stepped down as a planning commissioner, wrote in an email she is focused on providing affordable housing.
“As a member of Santa Fe’s Planning Commission, I have observed how the city of Santa Fe operates on issues like transportation and housing,” Chavez wrote “Santa Fe is building for a beautiful future, however, we need to ensure that we don’t forget about all Santa Feans.”
According to her website, youth services and building the local economy after the coronavirus pandemic also are among her concerns.
She is close to qualifying for public campaign financing, she wrote.
Chavez said she resigned from her spot on the Planning Commission to avoid any conflicts of interest. She also said she was following a precedent set by other planning commissioners who have run for the council.
Gutierrez said he doesn’t intend to resign but will decide later as the campaign moves forward.
Romero, who launched a website for her candidacy June 28, could not be reached for comment.
Martinez, still considering a run in District 4, said, “I have lived in the district pretty much all my life.
“I pretty much know the changes and the things that have happened here, the things that I can improvement,” he added. “Definitely, before I make a decision, I count the cost and decide if I can really make an impact.”
