Mayor Alan Webber scored one of the biggest victories of his first term in office Wednesday night when the City Council approved a sweeping reorganization he says will improve the operation and management of city government.
But it wasn’t a unanimous vote, and the contentious plan continued to expose animosity among elected officials.
The governing body voted 6-3 to approve the restructuring after a failed, last-minute attempt by City Councilor Michael Garcia to require a review and survey of affected city employees six months and then a year after its passage. Garcia’s unsuccessful push for a follow-up assessment was followed by a parliamentary procedure that forced a vote on the reorganization less than two hours after the governing body took up the proposal.
“I’ve been very disappointed with this process, and I think it was flawed,” said City Councilor Renee Villarreal, who voted against the reorganization along with Garcia and City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler.
“It’s been divisive not just between staff and directors but also within our own council. I feel like it was a toxic way to handle things,” she said.
Unlike previous council meetings, the mayor enforced a rule that restricts councilors from explaining their votes before casting them.
After City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta called for a vote on the reorganization, a parliamentary procedure known as calling for the question, Garcia decried the move.
“Having this call without having allowed every councilor to debate the matter is complete disrespect for your colleagues,” Garcia said before voting on the motion. “I understand we’ve debated this in the past, but that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to debate; at least give everybody the opportunity to ask some questions.”
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who serves as the governing body’s parliamentarian, deemed Garcia’s comments “completely out of line.”
“We are in a vote right now. There’s no more debate,” said Romero-Wirth, who, like Garcia, represents District 2. “We are voting on the procedural question to end debate. You don’t get to continue debate as you’re voting. That’s out of line.”
Garcia, who was elected almost a year ago, has raised some of the loudest concerns about the mayor’s reorganization. Two weeks ago, the council postponed action on the matter after Garcia pointed out that city code required a fiscal impact report, which was missing from the proposal.
The reorganization, which calls for the creation of three new departments that will oversee existing departments in city government, also drew opposition from the city’s largest labor union.
“You vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and go about your lives and view the decisions from the periphery,” said Therese Martinez, a member of Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
“We have to live with that decision every single day,” she added. “We feel that you’ve stopped listening. When over 700 employees are saying ‘no,’ how can nine people [the mayor and city councilors] not hear? We’re tired of not being heard, not being asked, but being told how better to do our jobs. If you’d stop and ask us how to improve our departments, employees would have an ample supply of ideas.”
Under the reorganization, police, fire, emergency management and community services will be under a new Community Health and Safety Department.
A new Community Development Department will comprise planning and land use, arts and culture, affordable housing, economic development, and tourism and recreation — all of which the mayor said work to create “neighborhood livability.”
Finally, constituent and council services will move into the City Clerk’s Office to create the Community Engagement Department.
