The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday approved a plan to convert more than 2,000 streetlights owned by Public Service Company of New Mexico to energy-efficient bulbs.
The $421,185 contract will allow the city to convert 2,060 streetlights owned by the electric utility to LED bulbs. The city already had agreed to move forward on similar plans to convert about 3,500 streetlights in February.
The city currently uses high-pressure sodium lights, which, according to a city memo, have a high failure rate and higher energy consumption compared to LEDs.
The council approved the plan unanimously.
According to a city memo, the nine-month conversion project will save the city $550,000 in electricity bills per year and will reduce energy use by 50 percent to 60 percent. The city also pays PNM an average of about $300,000 a year for maintenance on aging lighting infrastructure.
The color temperature of the lights, measured in kelvins, is still to be determined.
Some members of the community, including dark sky advocates, have raised concerns that higher-kelvin lights would impact Santa Fe’s night skies and cause adverse health effects.
The city previously discussed setting lights on residential streets at 3,000 kelvins and lights on main roads at 4,000 kelvins, while lights on roadways maintained by the state Department of Transportation would be set at 4,000 to 4,500 kelvins, under state requirements.
The council pushed forward a plan to bring in more community feedback on kelvin levels.
The city is expected to launch a public engagement process to determine the color temperature, including demonstrations. Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said installation of demonstration sites began Wednesday.
Wheeler said residents can give feedback through a website set up for the project at santafeled.com. The sites could also be staffed to gather input, she said.
A steering committee on the project held its first meeting Wednesday, Wheeler added. She did not name the committee members.
Councilor Michael Garcia said the council had no input on selection of committee members, and Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said she had no idea who was serving on the panel.
Wheeler said committee members asked that their names not be made public due to the level of debate surrounding the streetlight conversion project.
City staff appointed the members from a list of community groups, she said.
City Attorney Erin McSherry told councilors the committee is an informal group and not subject to the same rules as other city committees.
Wheeler said the city is working with members of the International Dark-Sky Association to designate Santa Fe as a dark sky city, which includes potential changes to city ordinances.
A Dark-Sky Association member will attend steering committee meetings, Wheeler said.
There are gas stations and convenience centers in the city with higher kelvin lights, she said, and there are about a hundred 4,000-kelvin lights, mostly at intersections.
She added about 200 LED lights, some of which are 5,000 kelvins, have been installed in recent decades and will be switched out through the process.
“We will want to be managing what is installed by the private sector as well as the public sector,” Wheeler said.
The council is expected to vote on a final streetlight design in the summer.
