The Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved a master plan amendment during the evening hours of its Wednesday meeting, clearing the path for the next phase of construction at the Tierra Contenta development.
Daniel Werwath, acting director of the nonprofit Tierra Contenta Corporation, said that while Tierra Contenta already has a master plan, the goal of the amendment is to put to use some of the lessons learned as more than 2,300 homes have sprung up at the development since the mid-1990s.
"We are really committed to moving this project forward quickly," Werwath said. "We see it as a huge community need right now in this unprecedented affordability crisis we are facing."
Phase 3A of the development in the southern part of Santa Fe includes about 223 acres. Plans for its development include 1,175 to 1,500 homes, a 10-acre elementary school and about 91 acres of open space.
Phase 3B is owned by the New Mexico School for the Deaf, which has no plans to develop the land.
The city has been trying to fully develop the 1,400-acre development since it purchased the land from a bankrupt developer in the early 1990s.
The city formed the Tierra Contenta Corporation to manage the property. It is responsible in part for securing entitlements for each phase of development, recruiting builders and developers, ensuring 40 percent affordability requirements are met and repaying the principal of the land loan to the city.
