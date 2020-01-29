A years-old plan to build a pedestrian and bicycle underpass beneath St. Michael’s Drive along the Rail Trail moved closer to reality Wednesday.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council approved a nearly $285,000 funding agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to design the underground crossing, which is meant to “enhance safety and overall operations.” Of the total design cost, the city is contributing about $41,500.
City Councilor Signe Lindell cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she is “pretty adverse to these tunnels” and that she would be more in favor of a bridge.
“I think they attract people living in them. I think they attract nighttime naughty behavior,” she said. “A tunnel is not my preferred way of solving this safety issue.”
Construction of the tunnel is estimated at $4.7 million, which is expected to come from state and federal funding sources.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.