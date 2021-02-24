The City Council on Wednesday approved a $500,000 settlement for the family of a city employee who died after an electrical accident in 2019 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
The settlement dismisses the family's tort claim against the city on behalf of the estate of Tobin "Toby" Williams, who died at 27 on April 4, 2019. Williams, a mechanical structural apprentice, was severely shocked three days earlier while working on a light fixture in the convention center's kitchen without shutting off the power.
A tort claim notifies a government agency of a potential lawsuit. The settlement therefore prevents the city from facing a wrongful death lawsuit over Williams' death.
Lee Hunt, an attorney for Williams' estate, declined to comment until he had a chance to speak to Neil Williams, Toby Williams' father.
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said she didn't believe any amount of money could compensate the family.
"I wanted to take a moment to recognize the life of Toby Williams," Vigil Coppler said at Wednesday's council meeting. "All we talk about is money. It's unfortunate we are in this situation, but that young man's life was worth more."
An accident report filed by his supervisor said Williams appeared to cut or strip a wire that resulted in an electrical shock.
His family said he was flown to a hospital in Denver for treatment of his severe burns but did not recover from the injuries.
Mayor Alan Webber also said the issue was "not about money."
"It's about a person who we lost, a person who had enormous joy in life," Webber said Wednesday. The settlement doesn't compensate the family for the loss of a life, he added. "All it is, is a financial gesture that can't measure up to the pain of loss."
The city reached a settlement agreement with the New Mexico Environment Department in March after a September 2019 investigation into Williams' death by the state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau found multiple violations, such as allowing untrained workers to replace electrical equipment.
The bureau initially fined the city for $183,000, but it later dismissed some of the claims and ordered the city to pay $120,000 in citations, over half of which went toward training and safety improvements.
The city was ordered to complete the improvements by September 2020.
