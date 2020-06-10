Furloughs to continue in new fiscal year
A vast majority of Santa Fe city employees will continue to be on furlough at the start of the new fiscal year.
With the exception of most public safety employees, hundreds of city workers will be furloughed for four hours per week between July 11 and Sept. 4 under the Furlough Bridge Plan approved Wednesday by Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council.
The plan calls for most of the top officials at City Hall to be furloughed for six hours per week during the same time, which covers four pay periods. The six-hour-per-week furlough represents a 15 percent pay cut over the eight weeks.
The plan comes on the heels of a contentious council decision in late April to impose furloughs of four hours a week on 868 employees and 16 hours a week on 180 others to help close a projected $46 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
"I think this is a lot more equitable than how we first started the first furlough model, so I appreciate staff for working with us on that," City Councilor Renee Villarreal said.
The furloughs approved by the council in April and then Wednesday don't cover July 1 through July 10. City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill told the council there are "logistics to work out on how to implement those hours."
The latest furlough plan is designed to help the city bridge the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, while the Finance Department continues to develop a spending plan amid a projected $100 million budget deficit related to the coronavirus pandemic.
LaPan Hill and City Attorney Erin McSherry are donating the equivalent of 15 percent of their salaries to the cost-cutting initiative.
Agreement on effluent in place
The Santa Fe City Council won't have to hold an emergency meeting the next time the ailing wastewater treatment plant is unable to provide treated effluent to a couple of golf courses and numerous athletic fields for irrigation.
Problems at the plant have deprived Santa Fe Country Club and Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, as well as the Municipal Recreation Complex, of effluent to irrigate, prompting the City Council to take emergency action to sell the facilities potable water to keep turf alive. Builders also use the city's treated effluent for dust control.
On Wednesday, the mayor and city councilors approved a standing agreement to sell potable water to treated effluent customers "in the event treated effluent is not available."
"It seemed as though there had been more instances where we could not supply the treated effluent in a timely manner," City Councilor Chris Rivera, the lead sponsor of the resolution, told his colleagues. "We decided that instead of having an emergency meeting every time effluent is down that we would just pass this resolution and allow [the sale of potable water] to happen under certain conditions."
New restrooms in downtown
Expect to see — or use — new restrooms in downtown Santa Fe in two years.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council approved a $544,500 contract Wednesday with Albuquerque-based FacilityBUILD for the design and construction of new public restrooms at the Water Street parking lot. The project is expected to be completed by June 2022.
"Our preliminary plan is to locate the new facility in the northwest corner of the parking lot," Sam Burnett, the city's public works property manager, wrote in an email. "It will be set back on the edge of the sidewalk near the existing building. … This is preliminary and may change in the course of the design."
A three-stall, public women's and men's restroom is at the 100 E. Water St. parking lot. Burnett said there is still no plan for the existing building.
CARES Act could help midtown shelter
The Santa Fe City Council will hold a public hearing June 24 on a proposal that includes using CARES Act funding to continue operations of the emergency shelter at the midtown campus.
The council approved a request Wednesday to publish notice of a public hearing on an amendment to the 2019 annual Action Plan by the Office of Affordable Housing.
In March, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allowed the city to receive more than $361,000 from the federal CARES Act, city documents state. The funding is to designed to address health and housing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to use the money, the city must amend its action plan.
"This amendment proposes to provide partial funding to continue operations at the midtown shelter where the city converted dormitory rooms and campus apartments into housing at the outset of the pandemic for people experiencing homelessness or without a safe place for quarantine or social distancing," documents state.
The city, which has received praise for setting up an emergency shelter that is believed to have helped Santa Fe contain the spread of COVID-19, hopes to keep the facility operational through the end of year and use the framework to build a permanent program to help the homeless.
