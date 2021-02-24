Correction appended
The Santa Fe City Council approved a motion Wednesday allowing for public outreach to vet new designs and color temperatures for the city’s sweeping streetlight upgrade project.
The city plans to replace the existing 5,550 high-pressure sodium bulbs with LEDs. The project will cost $2.75 million under the proposal discussed Wednesday.
The amendment, which was approved after objections from community members over proposed 4,000-kelvin lights on main thoroughfares, would extend the work period from six to nine months, and set up a framework for public outreach and discussion before a final light design and kelvin level is approved by the City Council for conversion.
The new bulbs, the city says, will reduce energy use by 50 percent to 60 percent and are expected make up for the city’s investment with energy bill savings.
Lighting is measured by color temperature, which is expressed in kelvins.
The city approved a contract with Dalkia Energy Solutions LLC, which absorbed the company responsible for Albuquerque’s streetlight project.
The light conversion project is part of a sweeping plan for the city to go carbon-neutral by 2040. The city also plans to add solar panels and other energy-efficient alterations to city buildings and properties.
During a presentation Wednesday, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said the city’s current streetlight system is riddled with problems, including a high failure rate, high energy use and high maintenance costs, among other issues.
“It’s actually quite a big piece of infrastructure that has gone relatively unmanaged. Once you put the pole up, you kind of think it’s going keep working, but that is not necessarily the way it has to be.”
Currently, most city streets are set at 2,000 kelvins.
Wheeler also noted the current system of streetlights promotes “fugitive light,” which can impact homes and the city’s night sky. But critics believe that higher kelvins — the plan called for 3,000 kelvins on residential streets and 4,000 kelvins on main streets — would lead to even more light pollution.
Ruskin Hartley, executive director of the International Dark-Sky Association, emailed a letter to Mayor Alan Webber on Wednesday stating the organization’s overall support for the conservation efforts. But the letter also stated the organization does not believe 4,000 kelvins is the right level for city lights.
“Given that no particular public safety benefit relating to the use of 4000K lighting has been rigorously established, it is not evident to us why the 3000K standard the City has adopted for residential neighborhoods is not equally suitable for its arterial and collector streets,” Hartley wrote.
The letter also noted that other cities in the Southwest, including Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff, Ariz., opted for 3,000 kelvins or less.
Jim Baker, a Santa Fe resident, told councilors he would normally support an effort to reduce city energy consumption. But he hoped the city would amend the proposal to reduce the color temperature of the lights below 3,000 kelvins, pointing to a 2016 American Medical Association recommendation that streetlights should not exceed 3,000 kelvins.
The AMA found high-intensity bulbs — like the ones found in larger cities like Los Angeles and New York — can disrupt sleep patterns.
Representatives for Dalkia Energy Solutions said dimming capabilities will be included on all city lights, which could reduce wattage during low-use hours and the overall lumens on roadways.
“We will listen to the community and provide the dimming capabilities as needed,” said Kevin Kaye, Dalkia’s director of operations.
City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said while discussions have largely centered around how bright the lights should be, his constituents have voiced the need for more light in darkly lit areas, which can provide ample opportunity for crimes like car theft and home invasion.
Other actions
- City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill provided an update on the city's COVID-19 employee testing policy, noting that she expects testing to begin in March. LaPan Hill said the city is still in the process of running the draft policy through the city's legal team before sharing it with union representatives.
- The council approved a $445,000 budget increase to construct a downtown Santa Fe public bathroom complex. The bathroom will now have a budget of $900,000, with $90,000 for contingencies. Last week, project manager Curt Temple said the design ran over budget due to the need for a fireproof wall. The bathroom will be constructed in a city-owned parking lot on Water Street.
- The council approved a budget adjustment resolution, providing $62,000 to fund a consultant team to help guide the city's Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process. The resolution allows the city to begin issuing requests for proposals to solicit a team to oversee the CHART process. According to city officials, the hope is to have a consultation team selected by April.
- Rich Brown, director of economic development, said the council should expect a recommendation on what to do with the midtown property on March 31.
Correction: This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the city intended to move forward with 3,000 kelvin and 4,000 kelvin lights. The City Council approved a contract with an amendment allowing for public outreach on the kelvin level and light design before Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors approve the designs for conversion.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
After seeing the correction to this article, I'm feeling more optimistic about the City Council's approach. If the City adopts a thoughtful and science based plan, then it becomes a win-win outcome for everyone; energy conservation, protection of the night sky, and more healthful lighting. There is no place for 4000K lighting in a city that prides itself on "quality of life".
Several years ago, my home town of Portland, OR changed to LED street lights with no regard for color temperature or intensity. The results have been devastating to the beauty of the city, the physiological and psychological benefits of darkness on human and non-human animals and light pollution. The beautiful city of Santa Fe is about to seem more like an industrial parking lot.
If the majority of street lights are currently set at 2,000 lumens and that has been adequate for years, what’s the advantage of going to 3,000 lumens on Residential streets and 4,000 lumens on major thoroughfares? Why not protect the night sky, maintain adequate lighting in residential areas and increase the lumens on thoroughfares by a 1,000 lumens and reap even more savings?
Why are are any of you surprised at this decision?
Alan "trump" Webber and his administration have been doing shady deals like this for the past 3 plus years, wake up!!! As a city employee I have witnessed his wasteful spending on a daily basis, yet he does his job with a smile and doesn't have slightest inclination of what transparency means.
The City Council has been sold a bill of goods that will dramatically increase light pollution and bath many streets with unhealthy 4000k light. What idiots! Tucson and other cities that value the night sky, energy conservation, and health have been a model. However, our city council has chosen to reinvent the wheel with a predictable outcome. The results will greatly diminish the quality of life that Santa Fe that has been known for. A simple decision by the city mandating 2000k and 3000k lighting and it would have been a win-win. The City Council’s handling of this is shameful!
I agree about the no bid process but the representatives from the company hired said they do not promote any one type of light but look to the technology. Having observed many projects shepherded by Regina Wheeler, I am afraid the city is in over its head. The people who spoke last night overwhelmingly cited health and safety concerns with the 4000 kelvins standard. Michael Garcia stated the state does not require that standard. And yes, it is painful to watch Council meetings that are now mired in parliamentary procedure quagmires--led by Councilor Romero Wirth and the city attorney--effective way to shut down certain discussion for sure.
I found watching the meeting painful to watch. The lack of technical expertise on the part of the city and the supposed lighting "experts" is just appalling. They certainly are not experts if they don't even understand the terminology of the lighting industry.
At one point in the presentation they said lumens=brightness. That is just totally wrong. Lumen is a measure of luminous flux. Brightness, or luminous intensity, is measured in Candela. A Candela is a Lumen/steradian.
Looks like we are set up to get new LED lighting that will be highly efficient at creating excessive light pollution.
And the fact that the are awarding a multi million dollar no bid contract is disturbing. It appears they never considered other options. I have to wonder if the city just hired a real lighting expert that did not have a conflict of interest by selling light fixtures if we could save substantially more tax dollars and end up with a design the would truly address light pollution issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.