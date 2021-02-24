The Santa Fe City Council approved a proposal late Wednesday night to swap out city-owned streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs despite objections from critics who say the bulbs will increase nighttime light pollution and impact the city’s much-lauded evening sky.
The city will replace 5,550 high-pressure sodium bulbs with LEDs — 3,000 kelvins on residential streets and 4,000 kelvins on main streets — over the course of a nine-month, $2.75 million project under the proposal discussed Wednesday.
The new bulbs, the city says, will reduce energy use by 50 percent to 60 percent and are expected make up for the city’s investment with energy bill savings.
Lighting is measured by color temperature, which is expressed in kelvins.
The city approved a contract with Dalkia Energy Solutions LLC, which absorbed the company responsible for Albuquerque’s streetlight project.
The light conversion project is part of a sweeping plan for the city to go carbon-neutral by 2040. The city also plans to add solar panels and other energy-efficient alterations to city buildings and properties.
During a presentation Wednesday, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said the city’s current streetlight system is riddled with problems, including a high failure rate, high energy use and high maintenance costs, among other issues.
“It’s actually quite a big piece of infrastructure that has gone relatively unmanaged. Once you put the pole up, you kind of think it’s going keep working, but that is not necessarily the way it has to be.”
Currently, most city streets are set at 2,000 kelvins.
Wheeler also noted the current system of streetlights promotes “fugitive light,” which can impact homes and the city’s night sky. But critics believe the city’s plan would lead to even more light pollution.
Ruskin Hartley, executive director of the International Dark-Sky Association, emailed a letter to Mayor Alan Webber on Wednesday stating the organization’s overall support for the conservation efforts. But the letter also stated the organization does not believe 4,000 kelvins is the right level for city lights.
“Given that no particular public safety benefit relating to the use of 4000K lighting has been rigorously established, it is not evident to us why the 3000K standard the City has adopted for residential neighborhoods is not equally suitable for its arterial and collector streets,” Hartley wrote.
The letter also noted that other cities in the Southwest, including Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff, Ariz., opted for 3,000 kelvins or less.
Jim Baker, a Santa Fe resident, told councilors he would normally support an effort to reduce city energy consumption. But he hoped the city would amend the proposal to reduce the color temperature of the lights below 3,000 kelvins, pointing to a 2016 American Medical Association recommendation that streetlights should not exceed 3,000 kelvins.
The AMA found high-intensity bulbs — like the ones found in larger cities like Los Angeles and New York — can disrupt sleep patterns.
Representatives for Dalkia Energy Solutions said dimming capabilities will be included on all city lights, which could reduce wattage during low-use hours and the overall lumens on roadways.
“We will listen to the community and provide the dimming capabilities as needed,” said Kevin Kaye, Dalkia’s director of operations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.