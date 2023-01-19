It’s Round 3 in the battle over Old Pecos Trail.

The Santa Fe City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss a controversial rezoning request at an unusual time — 10 a.m. Saturday — as it grapples with an issue that has become a contentious flashpoint of discussion over growth, traffic, city codes and the future.

The controversy has consumed two previous meetings that stretched beyond midnight. Area residents filled council chambers both times, with Mayor Alan Webber and the council twice voting to postpone a decision.

