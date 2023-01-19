The Santa Fe City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss a controversial rezoning request at an unusual time — 10 a.m. Saturday — as it grapples with an issue that has become a contentious flashpoint of discussion over growth, traffic, city codes and the future.
The controversy has consumed two previous meetings that stretched beyond midnight. Area residents filled council chambers both times, with Mayor Alan Webber and the council twice voting to postpone a decision.
“We got through one round of questions from the governing body, and there are at least some members who have a second round they’d like to pursue,” Webber said before adjourning the Jan. 11 council meeting. “We want to give everybody the full opportunity to ask the questions they feel they need to have asked to close out the Q and A section.”
On Saturday, the council is expected to finish questioning the rezoning applicant, city staff members and some residents about the case, closing the public hearing. Afterward, councilors and the mayor are expected to debate the request, then vote on whether to approve it.
The request, from Albuquerque developer Pierre Amestoy, is to increase the density of a
9.59-acre property at Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road from the current zoning of one dwelling per acre to three dwellings per acre.
The rezone — which has been recommended for approval by city staff and the city Planning Commission — would allow Amestoy to build 25 houses in his planned “Old Pecos Estates” subdivision on the property instead of the nine units that are allowed under the current zoning.
Dozens of nearby residents spoke against the request during a public comment session Dec. 14, noting the designation of the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor in the 1990s, which characterized the area as an “unspoiled entryway into downtown,” and called for a public participation process to establish design standards and zoning designations for the corridor.
Such a public participation process has been started at least three times in the decades since the city’s general plan was updated in 1999, but no standards for the corridor have been codified.
Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth and Michael Garcia represent the city’s District 2 — where the planned subdivision and many of its foes are located. During the most recent meeting, both councilors questioned whether the council could postpone a decision on the rezone request until after the city underwent a new process to determine new standards and zoning for the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, which could take months.
City Attorney Erin McSherry advised against such an order, suggesting the council either approve or deny the request based on a review of the city’s rezoning criteria.
In speaking against the rezoning request, members of the public have brought forth concerns about traffic safety, open space, land use policy processes and what they said were limits on public participation in the city’s land use decisions.
Amestoy’s representatives in the case, including attorneys and engineers, have argued the 25-lot subdivision will be more advantageous to the community than one with nine properties by providing more housing.
Five of the proposed 25 houses, according to Amestoy’s application, will be sold as “affordable” housing, which is determined by city code as one-third of the average household income. Amestoy plans to sell the remaining 20 houses at market rate.
City Council meeting What:Special meeting of Santa Fe City Council, to continue a public hearing on a rezone request at 2200 Old Pecos Trail.Where:The meeting will take place at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave. The meeting also can be viewed on Comcast Channel 28 and Comcast HD928, or streamed at youtube.com/user/cityofsantafe.When:10 a.m. SaturdayMore information: For the meeting agenda and materials visit santafe.primegov.com/public/portal or call the City Clerk’s Office at 505-955-6521.