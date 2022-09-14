Confusion stemming from multiple amendments to a measure that would allow vendors to sell goods at more cultural events on the Santa Fe Plaza led the City Council to delay a vote Wednesday.

The bill would add Santa Fe Pride, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day to a list of Plaza celebrations that can obtain commercial permits — for sales of food and artwork, for instance — and would allow limited commercial activity at smaller events.

City code currently allows for commercial activity at eight community events on the Plaza, such as Fiesta de Santa Fe and the large summer art markets. Organizers of other gatherings have sought changes to the code to draw vendors to their events.

Popular in the Community