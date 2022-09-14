Confusion stemming from multiple amendments to a measure that would allow vendors to sell goods at more cultural events on the Santa Fe Plaza led the City Council to delay a vote Wednesday.
The bill would add Santa Fe Pride, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day to a list of Plaza celebrations that can obtain commercial permits — for sales of food and artwork, for instance — and would allow limited commercial activity at smaller events.
City code currently allows for commercial activity at eight community events on the Plaza, such as Fiesta de Santa Fe and the large summer art markets. Organizers of other gatherings have sought changes to the code to draw vendors to their events.
It’s now unclear whether the council could vote on the bill before the next celebration on the list — Indigenous Peoples Day in early October.
As the council prepared to vote Wednesday, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth pointed out the title published in required public notices of the vote did not accurately reflect changes made to the initial bill as it made its way through the committee process — including the removal of a lottery system for event organizers to vie for a handful of commercial permits.
”I don’t want to vote against this,” City Councilor Signe Lindell said. “I want to vote for it, but it was improperly noticed. … We have rules and procedures that I think we are bound to, and I don’t feel comfortable voting on this tonight until we get it right.”
It was the second time councilors postponed a vote on the bill. The first delay came Aug. 31 so city officials could have more time to flesh out details of the proposal.
Councilors Renee Villarreal and Chris Rivera sponsored the bill. Villarreal expressed frustration with the delays.
“We delayed this a month so we could get it right tonight, and we did not get it right,” she said.
Romero-Wirth noted the bill likely wouldn’t return to the City Council until October.
”I’m sorry,” she said. “This is horrible.”
The bill met with fanfare from members of the public during Wednesday’s hearing.
“It is important for Santa Fe to acknowledge, support and observe many different cultural events during the year to encourage inclusivity in our community,” said Cindy Hall, vice chairwoman of the Santa Fe Indigenous Center. “The Plaza has been a center for commerce for as long as this area has been documented and belongs to the people of Santa Fe, not just the downtown merchants and not just the tourists.”
Bridget Dixon, president of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, said there were some concerns at first about the bill’s potential effects on downtown retailers, but those fears largely were dashed with the amendments.
“I really want to commend our city councilors for giving us the opportunity to speak and express what our concerns were,” she said.
Raashan Ahmad, one of the organizers of the city’s Juneteenth celebration on the Plaza, also spoke in favor of the measure.
“I just want to say that bringing the scope of culture to the events means so much,” Ahmad said. “As one of the folks that throws Juneteenth, I know how much this means.”
In other business:
The City Council approved a memorandum of agreement with the Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque to use the Plaza to celebrate El Grito on Friday, also known as Mexican Independence Day. The agreement is also for celebrations in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Friday’s event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.
City Councilor Signe Lindell and Mayor Alan Webber introduced legislation to amend the city’s traffic ordinance to increase penalties for excessive vehicle muffler noise and exhaust. The amendment prohibits selling, offering or installing any device for a vehicle that increases or “tends to increase” a vehicle’s exhaust fumes, smoke or noise. The amendment sets a minimum fine of $250, which would not exceed $500, and a $500 fee for subsequent offenses. The previous fine was set at $25.