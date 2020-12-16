The Santa Fe City Council decided Wednesday night to delay voting on a proposal to create a new committee that would address the controversial removal of a monument honoring a historical figure and other tensions that culminated in the October toppling of the Plaza obelisk.
Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilors Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, Carol Romero-Wirth and Chris Rivera announced Tuesday a significant change to the proposed committee that would eliminate an appointed board and replace it with a format based on a similar committee Albuquerque’s city government has used. That includes one-on-one interviews with residents, questionnaires and three roundtable meetings open to the public.
But some council members argued that the last-minute changes didn’t give the public and the rest of the council enough time to weigh in on the altered plan.
Councilor Michael Garcia said he was “flabbergasted” that Webber and others intended to put a significantly different resolution up for a vote Wednesday without the measure first going through other committees that involved him and other councilors he said were excluded from having a hand in creating the substitute proposal.
“It just does not allow for active dialogue to take place,” Garcia said. “That’s what we’re going to be putting forth, and we want to ensure as we go through this process we’re creating a gold standard. By not allowing it to go to two committees — that to me is a complete disappointment,” he said. “I am flabbergasted.”
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said the first she heard of the amended proposal was from an article in the newspaper, and she called the lack of input from other committees “exclusionary.”
“So that’s fine. At least we got it,” she said. “The thing is, in addition to what Councilor Garcia said about councilors weighing in … the public has to weigh in. When we go to these committees, we give the public a chance to attend many committees that they’re accustomed to, and that has been their practice so that the public can sign on on YouTube or whatever.”
Prior to their complaints, Romero-Wirth made a motion to send the proposal to the Finance Committee, which does not include Garcia and Vigil Coppler.
After their complaints, Romero-Wirth amended her motion to also send it to the Public Works and Utilities Committee, which includes Vigil Coppler and Garcia.
Webber and others have floated the idea of creating a committee meant to address long-standing cultural divisions within the city and monuments that pay tribute to the city’s past, which includes a violent history of expropriating land from Native Americans.
With that history in mind, demonstrators tore down the 152-year-old Plaza obelisk after Webber vowed over the summer to remove the monument but failed to do so.
Two months later, the council decided to again delay creating a forum to host discussions about that history, the removal of a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas and the destruction of the obelisk.
“I thought we were in a hurry,” Romero-Wirth said. “I thought that’s what I’d been hearing from people, that we need to get moving on this.”
The substitute resolution unveiled Tuesday night will now get its first hearing before the full City Council at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 13.
“What I would like for us to build is the best product possible,” Garcia said. “Given that this product is based off of the Albuquerque product, which they’ve already had challenges with, why do we not want to give it sufficient time to vet and produce the best product possible? We owe it to the community.”
