The Santa Fe City Council was debating late Wednesday night a contract for a facilitator to oversee the city’s public discussions on controversial artwork and monuments such as the obelisk in the Plaza.
A four-person steering committee recommended Albuquerque-based Artful Life — which describes itself as an "organization dedicated to transformational change through the beauty and power of creative collaboration" — for the role.
Artful Life's founding director, Valerie Martinez, is a former poet laureate of Santa Fe.
Mayor Alan Webber proposed the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process following the toppling of the Soldiers Monument in the Plaza during a protest on Indigenous Peoples Day.
If approved, Artful Life would oversee a process intended to promote community healing through meetings, open discussion, fact-finding and peer-to-peer feedback.
The city has budgeted around $265,000 for the CHART process.
