The Santa Fe City Council has shelved a proposal that called for charging hefty fees to retailers whose wayward shopping carts were collected and returned by a city contractor.
The proposal, which aimed to mitigate the problem of thousands of stolen carts left strewn around the city and came nearly a year after the start of a pilot cart collection program, was scheduled to be heard at a committee meeting Wednesday. Instead, City Councilor and Quality of Life Committee Chairwoman Jamie Cassutt said the ordinance would be postponed indefinitely.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, one of three sponsors of the ordinance, along with Councilor Amanda Chavez and Mayor Alan Webber, said the measure was halted to give the city more time to meet with grocers and big-box retailers, who have pushed back against the plan to charge $150 per returned cart. Under the ordinance, the city would destroy carts from stores that declined to pay the fee.
The proposal also required retailers to place markers on each cart with the name of the owner and contact information.
Retailers argued the measure would penalize victims of petty theft.
"We are talking with the retail businesses that are the biggest problem, and we are trying to work toward a solution, and we want more time to talk," Romero-Wirth said Thursday.
"We are going to do another meeting with the retailers and see what kinds of solutions we can come up with and kind of go from there," she added.
The measure was heard at a Quality of Life Committee meeting Aug. 3, but committee members delayed a vote on whether to endorse it until Wednesday to give sponsors more time to speak with retailers.
Romero-Wirth has said the city was trying to get out of the business of shopping cart collections and was hoping the ordinance would prompt retailers to keep better track of their carts.
"I think we need another meeting to kind of talk through what the solutions are," Romero-Wirth said.
According to city data, about 3,115 carts have been picked up since the city kicked off its cart collection pilot program in September 2021. The city pays a contractor $14 per cart to collect them.
The heaviest month was May, when 451 carts were collected.
Walmart had the most, with 909 carts rounded up. There were 383 Smith's carts and 260 from Lowe's Home Improvement.
According to a map provided by the city, the majority of the carts were found abandoned along the city's main thoroughfares: Cerrillos Road, St. Michael's Drive and St. Francis Drive.
Romero-Wirth said the cart collection pilot program was key to gathering data to show to retailers the extent of the problem, which has drawn the most complaints in the city's complaint management system.
"I'm not sure they understood the problem, and I am not sure they understood the magnitude of the problem," Romero-Wirth said.