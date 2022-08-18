The Santa Fe City Council has shelved a proposal that called for charging hefty fees to retailers whose wayward shopping carts were collected and returned by a city contractor.

The proposal, which aimed to mitigate the problem of thousands of stolen carts left strewn around the city and came nearly a year after the start of a pilot cart collection program, was scheduled to be heard at a committee meeting Wednesday. Instead, City Councilor and Quality of Life Committee Chairwoman Jamie Cassutt said the ordinance would be postponed indefinitely.

Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, one of three sponsors of the ordinance, along with Councilor Amanda Chavez and Mayor Alan Webber, said the measure was halted to give the city more time to meet with grocers and big-box retailers, who have pushed back against the plan to charge $150 per returned cart. Under the ordinance, the city would destroy carts from stores that declined to pay the fee.

Popular in the Community