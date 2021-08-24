The Santa Fe City Council and Santa Fe County Commission are walking back on relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for their meetings and exploring vaccination and testing policies for staff as case numbers across the state continue to climb.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said staff members are having discussions about once again barring members of the public from commission meetings, allowing just the county manager, county clerk and county attorney to continue to attend in person.
The city of Santa Fe is taking an even more cautious approach.
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email the council has already made a decision to return to fully virtual meetings.
For the past few months, the council has worked in a hybrid model, with councilors meeting in person between plexiglass dividers, while staff, including the city manager and city clerk, have attended meetings virtually.
"The spike in positive cases in general has also promoted a renewed emphasis on the same covid-safe practices that the City has been promoting throughout the pandemic," Herndon wrote. "This applies equally to staff members and the public who visit or use City buildings and facilities."
Herndon and Hart said neither the city nor the county is altering building hours or policies, aside from mandating face masks indoors.
The changes come as the state is bracing for a greater surge in COVID-19 cases and health care officials are pleading with unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated.
The state Department of Health reported 876 new cases Tuesday and said 426 people were hospitalized for treatment of the illness — a 21 percent increase from a day earlier.
Gov. Michelle Lujan. Grisham issued a public health order Aug. 17 bringing back a mask mandate for indoor buildings and vaccination requirements for some public spaces and events, including the New Mexico State Fair.
The order also mandated COVID-19 inoculations for specific workers, including teachers and health care personnel, drawing criticism from some.
Santa Fe County has no testing or vaccination mandates, but Hart said the county is monitoring the situation and will make adjustments to policy as needed.
In June, the county implemented a phased plan for employees to return to the office, Hart wrote in an email. Currently, the county allows employees to work in offices for five days during a two-week pay period.
The city of Santa Fe, however, has a policy that requires either proof of vaccination for workers or a negative test on a weekly basis.
According to Herndon, as of Friday, 65 percent of city staff had proved full vaccination, while 35 percent are either partially vaccinated or have not provided vaccination information.
"The delta variant is surging," Webber said in a statement. "We're called upon to take up the COVID challenge again. We need to go back to the COVID-safe practices that worked to protect us: hand washing, careful socializing, distancing and mask wearing while indoors. And if you or someone you love or know has not yet been vaccinated, now is the time."
According to the state Department of Health, 66.8 percent of New Mexicans over 18 are fully vaccinated and 76.2 percent have at least one shot.
