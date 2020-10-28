The Santa Fe Police Department hasn't executed a no-knock warrant in at least 10 years, but it will be prohibited from using the controversial practice under an ordinance unanimously approved Wednesday by the City Council.
The ordinance also requires Santa Fe police to use body-worn cameras while executing search warrants, which officers are already doing. Police have been using body-worn cameras under a policy that has been in place since 2016.
"Putting such measures into city ordinance supersedes department policy and would ensure that our department continues with these preferred and best practices as we move forward into the future of public safety," Paul Joye, deputy police chief, wrote in a memo to the council.
Approval of the ordinance came after the creation of a new task force to examine policing and the role of law enforcement in the city of Santa Fe.
Only two people spoke during a public hearing on the ordinance, and both were in favor of the legislation.
Emily Kaltenbach, of the New Mexico Drug Policy Alliance, said Santa Fe is joining a "handful of other municipalities and just a couple of states" across the nation that have banned no-knock warrants outright.
"This ordinance really is a preemptive move in preventing the potential for serious injury and death of both police officers and our residents," said Kaltenbach, who has been selected to serve on the new task force. "Imagine if [Louisville, Ky.] had passed their ban a year ago. Breonna Taylor would still be with us."
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by officers executing a no-knock warrant in March, sparking additional calls for police reform after the killing of George Floyd, as well as the end of such warrants.
Mayor Alan Webber, who sponsored the ordinance, said the city's policies "line up as very progressive" and demonstrate the police department's commitment "to do the right thing in the right way for the well-being of our residents." The mayor also said the men and women of the police department were in full support of the ordinance.
"They see its value, and they recognize the way in which policing should take care of people at the same time that we take care of enforcing the laws," he said.
