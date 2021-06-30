The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday approved two union contracts and amended a third to allow for 4 percent pay raises.
Councilors agreed to new collective bargaining agreements with the Santa Fe Police Officers Association and the Santa Fe Firefighters Association and amended the contract for the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the largest union in the city.
The raises are part of the city's $346 million fiscal year 2022 budget approved in April, which also included 4 percent raises for nonunion employees and 3 percent raises for city department heads.
The raises take effect Thursday.
While the city was able to strike deals with two of its unions, AFSCME Local 3999 remains without a current contract.
Under state law, the union is able to continue working under the provisions of its previous contract, which expired Wednesday. By amending the contract, union members can receive pay raises while officials negotiate a new contract.
But chapter Vice President Gil Martinez said he's not confident a new contract will be done soon.
Martinez said the union and the city have been negotiating since February 2020 but remain far apart on most of the 39 articles in the contract.
"I don't see us coming together on this anytime soon," Martinez said. "It looks like we're going to get to a point where we throw our hands up and say we are at an impasse."
While union members were happy with the raise, they were unsatisfied with incentive pay issues that have long gone unaddressed, Martinez said.
Each union was allowed to decide how to spend the 4 percent raise. Martinez said the union could have used the money to address incentive pay concerns but opted for across-the-board raises.
The police union's contract, which lasts through July 2022, will increase hourly wages for patrol officers, detectives and sergeants between 1.2 percent and 6.06 percent.
The contract also includes $100 per month in incentive pay for four tactical emergency medical service providers, funded through the elimination of four unfilled field training officer positions.
The move comes as the department explores ways to increase recruitment efforts. The Santa Fe Police Department on Wednesday announced a $15,000 bonus for lateral police hires — $7,500 at signing and $7,500 after a one-year probation period.
The fire union contract also includes new perks. In addition to the 4 percent raise for all union employees, the contract allows on-call fire inspectors to take a department vehicle home when on standby.
Four nonunion EMS captains will now belong to the union. The fire union contract runs through June 2024.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.