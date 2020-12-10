After more than five hours of debate, the Santa Fe City Council voted early Thursday in favor of adding new restrictions for short-term rental owners who offer rooms and homes as vacation lodging through platforms such as Airbnb.
City councilors listened to lengthy public discussion and held a debate that stretched late into the night on whether the city should impose measures meant to rein in illegal rentals and cut back on permitted ones in historic residential neighborhoods where people have complained of an endless parade of tourists replacing neighbors.
They debated a flurry of amendments — most aimed at curbing restrictions on rental owners — that ultimately failed to garner enough support.
Against the backdrop of the discussion is an extremely tight housing market in Santa Fe, where many struggle to find vacant, affordable apartments.
The policy approved Thursday limits the number of short-term rental units to one per person and restricts owners to one lodger every seven days in residential areas of the city. It also adds new reporting requirements meant to help find and crack down on illegal rentals and clarifies existing rules, supporters said.
The ordinance keeps the existing citywide cap of 1,000 short-term rentals and requires local managers to be available to respond to complaints 24/7, among other changes.
It also allows current legal owners with more than one rental property to keep all of them.
During public testimony Wednesday, people participating in a virtual meeting decried the measure as not going far enough to stop what some see as Airbnb's onslaught on Santa Fe's historic neighborhoods and available housing. They urged councilors to add an amendment that would require short-term rental owners to prove Santa Fe residency.
No councilor offered any such amendment.
One woman who spoke up during the public comment period said short-term rental owners are "taking housing out of the market for local people."
Another resident, Pat Lillis, said services like Airbnb have "gone from a couch to an industry that displaces people from homes. It has become a serious problem worldwide."
Explaining the policy, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth defended the decision to leave out a residency requirement. She argued they were attempting to balance the "competing interests" of keeping the historic flavor of Santa Fe's neighborhoods while not being hostile to a platform that many tourists choose in a city that heavily relies on tourism.
Others criticized the proposal for being too restrictive and punitive at a time when short-term rental owners are suffering from a slumped tourism economy.
Susan Orth, a Santa Fe Realtor, said the "city should pause taking action on the ordinance to allow for the short-term rental industry to recover."
She called the proposal "burdensome and unfair" to property owners.
Councilor Michael Garcia said about 40 percent of the short-term rentals in the city are illegal and called enforcement the "No. 1 priority."
Santa Fe Planning and Land Use Director Elias Isaacson said that number is likely lower: About 250 out of around 975 short-term rentals have city permits or registration to do business.
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler questioned Isaacson about the number of city rental inspectors and argued more are needed to enforce the rules.
“This is not a good time during COVID to be doing this kind of thing," she said. "This council has taken all kinds of measures to protect our residents from COVID hardships and the like, and I know there’s a stereotype about short-term rentals … [but] not everybody is a rich Texan."
What office at City Hall holds the number of current permitted STRs? If that list shows 1000 active, is there a waiting list planned for future aspiring applicants?
I think it has been 1000 for a while now, but I was told there was a lot of grandfathered STR that the city was going to leave alone and how many that is I don't think the city knows.
I just hope that the passage of these regulations don't make us think that there isn't more work to do around housing affordability. We badly need to fund our Affordable Housing Trust fund and get a pipeline of income restricted housing going, like last year.
The O Donnell report which is a couple of years old said there were almost as many unpermitted STRs as there were permitted ones. The city hired two more staff, paid for a computer program and then spent ONE YEAR determining who the owners of the 800 permitted rentals were according to Webber at a Collected Works forum. That "research" should have taken less than a week using county digitalized records. Then the city hired a third party to scrub the "Host platforms" (you gotta love the jargon) and still paid for the same computer program for staff. Nothing happens because as the only enforcement officer who did something about STR (Maryanne Sederer who retired shortly after Webber came in) you have to have permission to work at night and weekends because staff had to witness the violation (that is out of state plates changing at certain addresses). Neighbor complaints and the computer system were not good enough. Enforcement has always been a problem and the computer driven complaint/concern system is not helping.
There are also major loopholes in this new ordinance that were not addressed. One person can have several LLCs each owning one property and a different agent for each and the city will not "know" it is the same person. Many cities who really want to get a handle on this problem require the person to be a resident--but not Santa Fe--we would rather have wealthy people buy second homes and tell us all how they really want to retire here...BTW if you look at the city survey on its webpage--District 1 and county residents were the ones who responded in the largest numbers and the largest age group was 65 years plus....That in itself is revealing about who drives policy and spending.
The question is how many STR owned personally by the City Council or Council family members, this should have been determined before allowing a vote that may have a conflict of interest.
