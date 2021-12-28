The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to join the state of New Mexico in approving a nationwide $18.5 billion settlement agreement with the three largest opioid medication distributors in the United States.
By opting into the settlement, the city will receive part of a payout to the state from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health. New Mexico's share of the massive settlement has not yet been determined.
The state's share will be paid out over 18 years and will be determined by how many partners in the lawsuit agree to the settlement, said attorney Matthew McCarley of the Texas-based Fears Nachawati law firm, which is representing the city in the case.
McCarley said parties that have agreed to the settlement are negotiating with the state over how to split New Mexico's payout.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the three companies and other opioid manufacturers and sellers, alleging the companies knowingly created and distributed addictive and dangerous opioid mediations for profit without disclosing the health effects. It was one of almost 2,000 suits filed against the corporations around that time. The city joined the suit in July 2019.
Santa Fe County also joined the lawsuit and agreed to the settlement earlier this month.
The city's legal costs will not come out of the settlement agreement, McCarley said. Instead, fees for attorneys will be pulled from a fund set up by a judge overseeing the case.
"The city is actually getting a great deal," he said.
The current proposal on the table, McCarley said, would give cities and counties in New Mexico 60 percent of the settlement payout and the state the remaining 40 percent.
Under the settlement agreement, the funds are supposed to be used to help combat the opioid crisis.
According to the state Department of Health, 605 New Mexicans died of drug overdoses in 2019, the most recent data available, and two-thirds of the deaths involved opioids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked New Mexico 12th in the nation for its overall rate of drug overdose deaths, which was 30.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared to a national rate of 21.6.
McCarley said other states involved in the opioid settlement have proposed a model in which local government partners would share 15 percent of the payout and the state would get 15 percent, while the remaining 70 percent would be placed in an opioid crisis abatement fund. New Mexico wasn't in favor of a similar model, he added.
"The state feels like at this time, and I agree with them, that they won't have enough time to come up with an abatement model," he said. "They are willing to agree on a straight-up split of the money, and that will be coming back to the city."
McCarley said the city of Santa Fe could have rejected the agreement and opted to file its own lawsuits against the opioid firms, but he advised against it.
"It is a bad thing for us if we don't participate," he said. "We would have our hands tied behind our backs severely."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.