Santa Fe's economy may be suffering, but the coronavirus pandemic won't ail plans to build a new hotel downtown.
Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors on Wednesday night approved a development plan for a four-story, 70-room hotel at the corner of San Francisco and Sandoval streets next to the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
The approval came after a nearly two-hour discussion and questions that mostly dealt with trash service in a narrow space and potential parking problems and traffic congestion near an already busy intersection.
"I like the hotel," said City Councilor Signe Lindell, whose district includes downtown. "I would like for this to work."
Despite some councilors' reservations, the project received unanimous approval.
Joseph Karnes, an attorney representing G.E. Senlic LLC, a subsidiary of Greer Enterprises, which owns the block on West San Francisco Street between Sandoval Street and Burro Alley, said the hotel represents “a major investment in Santa Fe’s downtown and will help Santa Fe’s economy as we recover from the pandemic in the coming years.”
"We’re pleased to bring the 70-room hotel to you, which will be a major asset to the downtown and the city’s reputation as a world-class visitor destination," he said, adding that it will transform a half-century-old private parking lot a block from the Plaza into an economic driver that will "help revitalize Santa Fe’s economy for years to come."
Karnes told the council the pandemic should not be a deterrent to approving the project. He said construction of the project would not begin until the second quarter of 2021 "at the earliest."
"No on-site activity is going to happen for at least a year, and there’s plenty of lead time to address COVID-19-related concerns during construction and operation of the hotel," he said.
The idea of putting a hotel on the nearly 1-acre parking lot across from the 219-room Eldorado Hotel & Spa was first raised in 1999. But Greer Enterprises decided to go down a different path and submitted a design for a retail and condominium project called The Villas at the Lensic, which won city approval in 2008. However, that four-story structure was never built amid a recession.
"Now you’re wanting to develop or complete the development in a time that we have a looming economic crisis, so I’m just wondering how that works," City Councilor Renee Villarreal said.
Karnes said Legacy Hospitality & Management LLC, which is involved in the new project and operates several branded hotels, wasn't involved in the project approved in 2008.
"That project was different in nature," he said. "It had retail on the ground floor and there were 12 condominium units on the three floors above, so it was an entirely different concept."
Karnes also said Legacy was "committed" to the hotel project and has "the horsepower to make this happen."
