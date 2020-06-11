Fearing a second wave of infections and another hit to the economy, most people in Santa Fe are already wearing masks or other face coverings when they're out in public or doing business in the city under a mandate by the governor.
But those who don't or simply refuse to put on a mask could end up in trouble with city police from now on.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council late Wednesday approved a proposal requiring anyone over the age of 15 to wear a face covering in most public settings or while conducting business, though there are exceptions, such as when it causes or aggravates a health condition.
"The passage of this ordinance emphasizes that locally we understand the importance of face coverings as one of the very few tools we have in stopping the spread of COVID-19," City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who sponsored the legislation, said after the vote.
"We are balancing the need to reopen our economy, heavily reliant on tourism, with the responsibility to protect public health while also looking out for the workers in our community," she said.
The new law allows police to issue violators a written warning on the first offense and a $50 fine on the second and any subsequent offense.
The measure passed 7-2, with city councilors Michael Garcia and JoAnne Vigil Coppler opposed.
"I think this has a lot of loopholes in it," Vigil Coppler said. "I think it's unenforceable, frankly."
Vigil Coppler, who doesn't serve on any of the council committees that had vetted and endorsed the proposal, raised myriad questions, including whether the Santa Fe Police Department had the resources to enforce it.
"I did not ask them if they thought they could enforce it," Romero-Wirth responded.
The police department did not respond to messages seeking comment, including whether officers would actively issue citations or $50 fines.
Under the new law, face coverings must be worn inside or while waiting to enter a public building; on public or private transportation; and while interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, such as during a curbside pickup at a restaurant.
It also requires face coverings when people are engaging in business activities in private spaces, such as during house showings.
Vigil Coppler, a Realtor, questioned who was going to police open houses.
"I’m not going to call the police. 'Hey, my buyer just showed up without a mask.' Are you kidding?" she said. "I want to sell that house. I’m not calling the cops because someone walks in without a mask.”
Face coverings would not be required in personal vehicles, during outside physical activity or while drinking or eating, among other situations.
The proposal initially established a $50 penalty for each violation, but it was amended to make the first violation a written warning. Councilors also introduced an amendment that would strike language making the violation a petty misdemeanor.
Before the council started to debate the proposal, it held a virtual public hearing in which 10 people spoke in opposition, saying it was not based on science and that it also infringed on people's constitutional rights, among other concerns.
"I feel this is a direct infringement on my rights, my God-given rights," said a caller who identified herself as a naturopathic doctor. "I feel quite assuredly that wearing a mask compromises one's health, and in this elevation in particular, people really need all the oxygen they can get, and I'm very concerned that we're not going to get that amount of oxygen needed — there could even be brain damage if people have prolonged mask-wearing."
A couple of speakers said they would pursue legal action against the city if the ordinance were approved, which was one of Garcia's concerns.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.