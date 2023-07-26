The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to raise monthly fees for trash and recycling collection in the city.
This is the second of two planned rate hikes the Environmental Services Division says will help cover its costs.
“As a fee-for-service utility, we have to run like a business,” division Director Shirlene Sitton said in an interview Tuesday. “We don’t make a profit, but our rates should cover the cost of service-delivery.”
The rate hike, effective Sept. 1, is $2.75 a month, bringing residential collection services to $22 from $19.25. The ordinance also raises some commercial fees, most significantly increasing delivery fees to $50 from $19, and requires a replacement fee of $60 for residential carts damaged through negligence, up from $25. Residents would not, however, be charged for cart replacements caused by regular wear and tear.
Sitton said at the council meeting there have been instances in which residents have placed hot ashes, chemicals or fireworks in carts. Not only does this ruin the carts, she said, but it also can be dangerous for trash collectors and cause damage to collection trucks.
The fee increase comes as the Environmental Services Division, like many agencies across the nation, suffers from both a workforce shortage and supply chain issues that make collecting waste from the city’s more than 68,000 residential containers more complicated than usual.
The division recently had to pause recycling pickup for certain customers because three of the four smaller collection trucks it uses for their service are awaiting repairs.
Sitton said the pause was not something the agency took lightly but it doesn’t have the capacity to manage both trash and recycling pickup for those “special collections” customers, who include mobility-impaired residents and some historic buildings that cannot be reached by standard trucks.
The division is asking those customers to hold onto their recycling materials until it resumes collection, which Sitton said she expects to happen soon. Customers can also have their recycling picked up as trash or can take it to one of the city’s three drop-off locations:
- 2950 Agua Fría St. near the intersection of Siler Road.
- 4009 Lucia Lane, just off Airport Road near Garcia Tires.
- 2600 Buckman Road, the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station.
The city also will post updates at santafenm.gov/esd and will deliver another notice to customers alerting them when the service will resume.
“We don’t feel it’ll be very long,” Sitton said.
Supply chain issues over the past several years have significantly slowed truck repairs and replacements, with the division waiting weeks, and sometimes months, for needed parts. It replaces its 74 trucks, which are subject to significant wear and tear, on a set schedule but is still waiting on some of the new trucks it has ordered over the past several years.
The division is also working to hire more employees, which can be a lengthy process because new hires must obtain a commercial driver’s license.
“Every day is a balancing act of trying to make sure we have enough trucks and enough employees to collect trash and recycling,” Sitton said.
A cost-of-service analysis commissioned by the Environmental Services Division found it needed to raise fees to cover its costs, city documents state. The first hike of $3.50 a month, which went into effect in March 2022, was the first increase in fees since 2016.
The hike approved Wednesday will put Santa Fe’s collection fees above those of Albuquerque, which are $18, and lower than the $27 charged in Los Alamos. It will be almost exactly the same as Farmington, which currently charges $22.04 for trash and recycling collection.
The division will not consider any other increases until it does another analysis, Sitton said. That has not been scheduled. The analysis looked at incurred costs and costs the division is projected to incur, she said, adding she wasn’t certain whether the agency was operating at a deficit because of delays in the city’s financial audits.
Also Wednesday:
- The council introduced four proposed ballot questions to be put before voters in the November election. One resolution asks for approval of an excise tax on the sales of high-end homes to support affordable housing. Three measures would amend the city charter by establishing an independent inspector general’s office; by lowering the percentage of signatures required for referenda and initiatives to 15% of voters in the most recent election from 33.3% of voters; and by requiring elected officials and other boards to “adhere to established principles of procedural due process and fundamental fairness when functioning in a quasi-judicial role.”
- After meeting in executive session, the council voted unanimously to approve four settlements with pharmaceutical companies for their roles facilitating the opioid epidemic. Santa Fe’s portion of the settlements total more than $6.2 million, the majority of which came from a settlement with Purdue Pharma.
- Finance Director Emily Oster provided an update on the city’s overdue financial audits.
- The city is currently working “full steam ahead” to complete the fiscal year 2022 audit and is working on the 2023 audit as well, she said. She did not provide a date for when the 2022 audit would be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office.
- The council voted to approve a $1.3 million grant from the New Mexico Department of Transportation to repair the midfield at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Airport Manager James Harris said the midfield is starting to sink, which is a safety hazard.
- Thomas Reiland was appointed to the Planning Commission.
- The council voted as part of its consent agenda to approve $373,757 for the design of replacement ultraviolet disinfection facilities for the wastewater treatment plant on Paseo Real.
- Councilors voted to approve $139,603 from the state Department of Transportation for the design of a proposed roundabout at Henry Lynch Road and Agua Fría Street, and an additional $225,000 for painting and repairs at the Main Library downtown.