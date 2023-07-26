072623_LS_TrashPickup_2_RGB.jpg

David Ruiz with the Santa Fe Environmental Services Division empties trash at the landfill Wednesday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to raise monthly fees for trash and recycling collection in the city.

This is the second of two planned rate hikes the Environmental Services Division says will help cover its costs.

“As a fee-for-service utility, we have to run like a business,” division Director Shirlene Sitton said in an interview Tuesday. “We don’t make a profit, but our rates should cover the cost of service-delivery.”

072623_LS_TrashPickup_3_RGB.jpg

A landfill compactor spreads out the trash at the city’s landfill on Wednesday. The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to raise monthly fees for trash and recycling collection in the city.

Recommended for you