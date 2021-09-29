The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to adopt local regulations on cannabis production and sales, which the state recently legalized for recreational use.
The new state law prevents local jurisdictions from being overly restrictive on commercial cannabis businesses and personal use of the substance. They are allowed to determine the size of production spaces and the distance between cannabis facilities and schools, churches and other establishments.
“This is an exciting new industry our city is going to flourish from,” Councilor Michael Garcia said.
The City Council added a 300-foot distance requirement between cannabis businesses and places of worship, similar to the buffer between cannabis businesses and schools and day care centers.
Garcia added zoning amendments that would impose similar regulations on cannabis businesses as those for liquor suppliers, including rules on applying for waivers on the buffers.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act earlier this year, legalizing recreational cannabis production, sales and use for people over 21.
So far, 1,603 potential producers have applied for licenses — most of them micro-producers — and of those, 72 have completed the process, said John Blair, deputy superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department.
“A lot of interest and few are complete,” Blair said.
The state is working on how to regulate cannabis retail establishments as well as cannabis consumption areas, which would be like bars for cannabis use but wouldn’t serve alcohol, said Noah Berke, the city’s planning manager, adding the state would begin taking license applications for those Jan. 1.
The city’s new regulations are largely in line with what Santa Fe County approved in July.
New Mexico has begun processing applications for producers, but Santa Fe doesn’t expect to have its rules in place before Oct. 1. Recreational cannabis sales will start April 1.
Under Santa Fe’s new regulations:
- Cannabis manufacturers that use volatile solvents would be restricted to industrial districts.
- Any manufacturer that poses a “lower risk” to public safety would be allowed in zones that allow laboratory, light manufacturing and assembly uses.
- Indoor production is recommended for industrial zones, while indoor or outdoor grow sites with a special use permit would be allowed in commercial and business/industrial park zones.
- Commercial cannabis retail businesses can operate from 7 a.m. to midnight.
Also, cannabis businesses licensed for multiple uses would have to be located in a zone where all uses are permitted, and there must be a distance of at least 400 feet between cannabis retailers.
“Thank you to everyone that has worked on this.” Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said. “It’s a very important piece of legislation.”
