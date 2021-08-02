The Santa Fe City Council on Monday amended a contract with Dalkia Energy Solutions, the company responsible for overseeing a streetlight conversion to LED bulbs, to ensure lights in residential areas are set at 2,700 kelvin.
The contract amendment, which calls for lights on major thoroughfares to be 3,000 kelvin, was the result of a community outreach effort amid criticism and even outrage over concerns that the $17 million streetlight project would increase light pollution, jeopardizing Santa Fe’s night skies.
The approved design, which lowers the color temperature of the streetlights, also includes dimming technology to help the city become certified as a dark sky community by the International Dark-Sky Association.
City officials have said the streetlight project’s cost will be repaid through cost savings from the more than 5,500 new energy-efficient LED bulbs.
The amendment includes a provision requiring continued public engagement throughout the project and regular updates from the Public Works Department. It also extends the deadline for Dalkia to complete the conversion to February due to the additional time it took to gather public input and finalize the contract.
The council voted 6-3 in favor of the changes to Dalkia’s contract, with Councilors Chris Rivera, Renee Villarreal and JoAnne Vigil Coppler voting no.
Councilor Michael Garcia and Villarreal had proposed a second amendment that would have detailed the public engagement process and allowed more time between each phase of installation for community outreach and presentations to the council. But the amendment was not included in the contract approved Monday.
Jean-Christophe Florenson, vice president of business development at Dalkia Energy Solutions, said adding the time between each installation, about six weeks, would add $242,000 to the project’s cost.
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said her department will start gathering data and drone footage for presentations to the council that will be provided a week after each installation segment. Wheeler said under the current schedule, city staff will have two weeks to provide the feedback.
Garcia took issue with the omission of the amendment and expressed concern about a bigger issue.
”Why are the City Council’s requests not being honored?” he asked. “I think that is just a broader question. I think we all need to figure that out because we are really putting into the question the authority of the City Council.”
Councilor Jamie Cassutt said she felt Garcia’s comment was an attack on city staff.
The council had begun discussing the contract amendment at a virtual meeting last week, but Mayor Alan Webber and the councilors started to experience technical issues shortly after Wheeler began a presentation. The meeting eventually was postponed.
According to a schedule shown at Monday’s meeting, the streetlight project will be divided into four phases, starting with the area north of Interstate 25, south of U.S. 284 and west of N.M. 14 from September through October. The downtown portion of the project will run from October through November. Streetlights on the eastern side of town will be switched in November as well.
The final section of the project will wrap up in southwestern Santa Fe by the end of the December.
