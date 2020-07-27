Late-night meetings have become the norm for Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council — and anyone else who has to sit through hours and hours of deliberation and debate when the governing body meets every other Wednesday.
In recent months, the mayor and city councilors have had to regularly suspend their procedural rules to continue council meetings — and the public's business — beyond 11:30 p.m.
A proposal by City Councilor Renee Villarreal may limit the number of times elected officials burn the midnight oil.
Villarreal is sponsoring a resolution that would move up the start time of council meetings by an hour. Under her proposal, the afternoon session would begin at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m., and the evening session would start at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The proposal calls for the new start times to go into effect at the Aug. 12 council meeting and continue through Dec. 9.
"I’m willing to give it a try, and if it doesn't work, it has an end [date] on it," City Councilor Signe Lindell said during Monday's meeting of the Public Works and Utilities Committee, which unanimously endorsed the proposal. "We can throw the towel in and go back to the way it's been."
The resolution notes several evening sessions recently have started "well past" the scheduled 7 p.m. start time, "requiring the public and staff to extend their attendance at meetings."
"The city is facing a financial crisis that requires acute attention to spending," the resolution states. "Staff attendance at governing body meetings beyond their normal 5 p.m. workday makes it difficult for staff to reduce their hours in compliance with the citywide furlough and negatively impacts the city management’s and governing body’s collective attempts to reduce spending."
During Monday's meeting, Villarreal said the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the city conducts meetings. But she said the city hasn't kept pace.
"We have never adjusted to how COVID has affected our meetings and being virtual and how long things take," she said. "To me, I think it’s shortsighted to think we’re going to continue functioning the same way that we did as we did in person, in-person meetings, and we’ve never adjusted that."
City Councilor Chris Rivera, who chairs the committee, said the council used to start afternoon sessions at 4 p.m. but evening sessions always started at 7 p.m.
"I think it was moved because once you allow more time, there’s usually more discussion and usually more things thrown into the agenda," he said. "So, it may start out going really well, but in the end, we may be in the same situation that we’re currently at."
In other words, give politicians more time to talk, and they will.
Lindell said the proposal would give her and her colleagues "a chance to show some self-discipline and some self-awareness."
"Come prepared and maybe talk less and say more," she said.
Rivera also expressed concerns about starting the evening session earlier. He said many of his constituents have full-time jobs and commute to work. By the time they get home, he said, it's already 6 p.m., which would make it difficult for them to attend council meetings when they may be busy making dinner or tending to their children. Still, he said he was willing to give the proposal a try despite having concerns.
City Councilor Michael Garcia questioned whether the city had ever tried to limit the number of items on an agenda.
"In my short tenure, I’ve noticed that our council agendas are just getting more saturated and more saturated and more saturated," he said. "If we look at, for example, our meeting agenda on Wednesday. If I was a guessing person, we’re going to probably finish up Wednesday’s meeting about 1 o’clock in the morning if we’re lucky."
Garcia said it was "unfair" to city employees who have to wait to make their presentations or be available to answer questions, as well as to members of the public who sometimes have to wait until 10 or 11 p.m. for the start of a public hearing.
"We just need to strategically figure out how we can develop these agendas better," he said.
Meetings that go into the wee hours of the night — or morning — make council members less effective, he said.
"Once we get to that 11 o'clock or 12 o'clock hour, we’re not developing quality policy," he said. "We’re getting tired. We’re getting hungry. We’re getting grumpy, and I think at that point, we just want to kind of get it on with and get through the meeting, which to me doesn’t lead to quality policy."
