Citing concerns over the city's ability to enforce proposed rule changes for short-term rentals, the Santa Fe City Council's Public Works and Utilities Committee unanimously voted Monday to postpone a vote on the measure.
The ordinance would limit the number of permits for short-term rentals in the city to 1,000 and limit each rental owner to one permit.
City Land Use Department Director Elias Isaacson told the committee he's been struggling to hire a supervisor for the team of workers who enforce short-term rental regulations as part of their positions.
City Councilor Mike Garcia questioned whether the addition of one supervisor would bolster the team enough to allow it to manage the workload.
"I strongly believe we need more than one person to add to the enforcement team," he said. "We don't have anybody on our side within the city that is holding folks accountable. We can pass this ordinance and still not have the staff, and still not be able to hold folks accountable.
The city will continue to hear from the community that it is not addressing the short-term rental challenges, Garcia said.
While the city has given out around 875 permits for short-term rentals, Isaacson said, Denver-based data company AirDNA estimates Santa Fe has over 1,500 active short-term rentals. Around 50 permitholders have multiple permits, and around 10 have three or more, he added.
"In crafting the legislation, one of the things we're concerned about is speculation in the short-term rental market," Isaacson said. "This one rental per person is an effective strategy to limit speculation around properties used for vacation rentals."
The current ordinance limits short-term rentals to one renter per week, which Garcia highlighted as an example of unenforceable overreach he would like to remove from the new legislation.
"We do not need to enforce how many times somebody can rent out their property," Garcia said.
City Councilor Roman Abeyta called for amendments to the proposal and further discussion before the measure reaches the full City Council.
The committee will take it up again Nov. 9.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.